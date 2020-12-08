2N reveals new smart access control unit

2N, the global front-runner in IP intercom systems, has launched a smart access control unit and readers that set a new benchmark in speed, reliability and security, for mobile access control for UK offices and buildings. Research already indicates that more than four in ten office workers' preferred method for storing access credentials is their smartphone.
Harnessing next-generation Bluetooth-based mobile access technology, the new 2N Access Unit M multi-technology access control and its readers make it much easier for property developers, distributors and installers to provide multi-factor authentication options for buildings. Choices now include RFID, RFID combined with mobile access via Bluetooth, or RFID with a keypad, which is perfect for projects that require two-factor authentication.
This breakthrough technology means faster access with a higher building security level. In addition, the device’s built-in controller also ensures that property owners and companies have a smooth transition to the next-generation Bluetooth-based mobile access technology that is the foundation for adopting much quicker, easier, safer and more flexible access solutions in the future. The new Bluetooth technology will be available at the end of April.
Design and features
The protection rating of IP55 and IK07 makes the unit well suited to outdoor and harsh environment applications 2N Access Unit M’s compact slimline design fits beautifully with different door frames and its attractive glass front panel that is guaranteed scratch-free for five years completes an elegant design solution for the different office building and lift access control needs. The new unit is fitted to door frames in minutes, requires minimal office cabling and can be configured and administered remotely, so access system installation and office fit-out times are accelerated.
Manufactured in the Czech Republic from hard-wearing materials, and with a protection rating of IP55 and IK07, the 2N Access Unit M is well suited to outdoor and harsh environment applications. The reader securely communicates with the web interface, with 2N® Access Commander administration software and the 2N® Mobile Key mobile application.
Four new reader options
The four new reader options from 2N comprise:
- 2N® Access Unit M RFID 13.56 MHz - Able to read most cards at 13.56 MHz frequency, this version of the 2N® Access Unit M RFID reader suits companies that prefer traditional RFID technology. Employees who don’t want to use a card simply use their mobile phones to gain access.
- 2N® Access Unit M RFID Multifrequency – The Multifrequency RFID card reader scans cards at frequencies of 125 kHz and 13.56 MHz – handy where multiple companies are in one building and sharing certain areas.
- 2N® Access Unit M Bluetooth & RFID - Using Bluetooth technology, the 2N® Access Unit M Bluetooth & RFID reader is the fastest and most secure access option for modern offices – combining access by card or mobile. Employees open doors with their mobile phone with 2N® Mobile Key app – either by tapping a button in the app or the reader itself with their phone left in their pocket. Non-Bluetooth fans can always open the door using an RFID card.
- 2N® Access Unit M Touch Keypad & RFID - The 2N® Access Unit M Touch Keypad & RFID is ideal for buildings demanding two-factor authentication – with access through a PIN code and RFID card. During working hours, employees can swipe their RFID cards with PIN code entry needed out of hours. The unit reads cards with frequencies of 125 kHz and 13.56 MHz and allows one-off access codes to be generated for visitors.
Matt Raban, Distribution Manager for the UK and Ireland at 2N, said: “Mobile access is now the benchmark for office entry systems as Britain’s workforce is demanding faster, simpler and more secure access to offices and buildings. Our new access unit flexible options are all based around a unique entry solution that is twice as fast and more secure than RFID options.”