Companies’ growing realisation that cyber security and web-enabled smart building access are together becoming a single security priority for business heads the insights in a new white paper on the intelligent access control market from 2N, the provider of IP intercom systems.
Called ‘The Evolution of Access Control: guidance for smart office projects,’ the report enables building owners, employers, installers, FMs and security professionals to examine different market drivers – such as wider uptake of IP-based control units and next-generation Bluetooth access technologies. These insights will help buyers and installers deliver best-in-class intelligent access control solutions in the years ahead.
Smarter building solutions
The paper’s examination of progress towards smarter building solutions comes amid the rapidly-increasing digitisation of business processes driven by pandemic conditions: a McKinsey survey in late 2020 found that firms have already accelerated digital interactions in their customer service channels and supply chains by three to four years.
The use of readers with built-in access controllers is projected to grow by more than 50% by 2024
2N’s report details fast-emerging technology-driven trends that customers and installers alike cannot ignore: more than four in ten office workers now say their preferred method for storing access credentials is their smartphone, the use of readers with built-in access controllers is projected to grow by more than 50% by 2024 and companies worldwide were already planning a near 40% increase in cyber security spending in only 12 months following 2019.
Intelligent access control
In addition, as business pioneers try to accommodate hybrids of remote and office space for this year’s planned return to work, the study looks at important sub-trends in intelligent access control for buildings, including:
- Practical migration paths from legacy RFID cards to next-generation Bluetooth-based access systems for building owners.
- Critical success factors for mobile access implementations and a cyber security checklist.
- Rising demand for integration of IP-based building access control solutions with separate physical security and camera systems.
Best practice solutions
The paper’s insights also include the latest successful intelligent access control implementations in the international office, commercial and education sectors.
Matt Raban, Distribution Manager for the UK and Ireland at 2N, said: “There is undoubtedly rising demand for intelligent access control solutions but emerging technology trends and building users’ changing preferences are shaping best practice solutions for smart buildings in the UK. Our white paper builds on our ongoing innovation with partners worldwide to guide customers towards the right solutions for their workplace and property development needs.”