Trends in the alarm industry point to a need for a software system that accommodates business patterns such as recurring monthly revenue (RMR). Workhorse Service Company provides a software that combines customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP) and field service management (FSM) into a “cradle-to-grave” system designed specifically for the alarm industry.
“Making an alarm sale is different than making a CCTV sale, and the processes for the salesperson, technician and customer service rep are different,” says Steven Hayes, founder of Workhorse Service Company. He says WorkHorse is built on modern programming languages, is responsive, and provides a pleasant user experience regardless of the device being used.
Client experience
“Before coming on WorkHorse, our clients have needed to use multiple softwares such as bookkeeping, quoting, central station software, email, spreadsheets, and more,” says Hayes. “This would cause issues with continuity between softwares. Mistakes are made, appointments are missed, and customers leave.”
When building WorkHorse, Hayes and his team interviewed dozens of companies to find out what they were missing and what their pain points were. “There are other CRM and FSM softwares on the market, but the ones that are made for our industry are generally designed for dealer programs and selling contracts,” he says. “Others are designed to bill your RMR and have basic service call functionality.”
Alarm companies know that they need RMR to survive, and WorkHorse seeks to make it easy. WorkHorse allows companies to have multiple subscriptions inside a single deal.
Single point of data entry
WorkHorse ensures a single point of data entry for alarm companies
Merchant services come with Auto Updater. If a credit card expires or even if it is cancelled, the service will reach out to the issuing bank and get the new number or token necessary to bill customers. This means less time with past due bills and calling on customers to get an updated form of payment.
With two-way sync integration into central stations, WorkHorse ensures a single point of data entry for alarm companies. Information used at the time of the sale to create accounts is then pushed right from the tech portal to the central station. Employees can Create, Place Online/Offline, on test, and terminate accounts through the use of WorkHorse.
The Workhorse call centre, ProConnect.io, will answer phone calls and provide a Tier 1 Tech Support line for clients as a well as a concierge service. Operators will trouble-shoot alarm issues or create a service ticket if they cannot help them (subscriptions to both ProConnect and WorkHorse are needed). Operators will also try and collect money that is past due while assisting clients.
Misconceptions in the industry
Over the next year the prevailing trends will likely be a large swing from dealer programs to the traditional alarm company, says Hayes. This will make software like WorkHorse incredibly important as companies move from a funding program to managing their in-house sales, RMR, service, and customer retention, he adds.
There is a misconception is that an owner/operator can purchase a bookkeeping software and run their alarm company efficiently and effectively. Another misconception is that someone can just turn on a software and know how to use it without any help or guidance, that “playing around” with it at night will be enough to make them proficient users. The software used to run a business should be a top priority.
The WorkHorse team is looking to expand verticals into other environments in the future. WorkHorse is built in a way that could easily expand verticals by making changes to the deal and service call modules. “In mid-2020 we plan on starting Pool Cleaning and Pest Control followed by HVAC, Plumbing, Electricians, and more,” says Hayes.
WorkHorse has all in-house developers located in South West Florida. The team is continuously working to create additional features and integrations in order to bring the best user experience to clients and their customers.