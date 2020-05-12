The modern VMS is evolving beyond just security, into the operations of organisations. As we see more automation come into play, and the wider adoption of video analytics, customers now have access to better data. It’s not only raw data, but actual information they can act on to improve the services they provide, their daily operations and their bottom line. But it’s important to present that information in the clearest possible way. Live dashboards offer a brand-new perspective on everyday operations, and new ways of seeing your data and monitoring security. At Genetec, we recently introduced this capability as part of our unified platform. The latest developments in map-based surveillance also provide operators a better picture of what and where things are happening. Having access to all cameras and other sensors on a single, dynamic map provides a better, more logical way of using a VMS.