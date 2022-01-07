Calculating the ROI for any business investment is measured by how it helps the business make and/or save money. Therefore, the ROI for a safety and security system should be measured based on a minimum of 3 inputs.

1) Will it help the business make money by helping protect the brand from negative exposure and build customer loyalty with increased trust? Without the investment, if something goes wrong, how will it impact customer acquisition and retention?

2) Will it help avoid potential costs? Will it reduce the risk of something going wrong, resulting in physical and financial damages such as repair costs, regulatory fines, void warranties, legal settlements, accidents, etc.?

3) Will it help reduce operating costs by optimising resources? Can staff’s time be used for more value-add activities; what is that worth?

Finding a solution that drives positive results in all three is a pot of gold!