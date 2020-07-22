The trend we are seeing is that there are more and more types of devices and growing opportunities to integrate them with existing systems. These integrations are allowing for more information from other analytic devices, such as IP cameras and biometric technologies, thus adding additional layers of security. The interoperability of systems enables existing biometric devices to integrate with more advanced technology – such as facial recognition. Now, users no longer have to rely on one separate fingerprint reader, but systems can claim more confidently that the person is who it says it is, when combined with facial recognition, for example. With the backdrop of COVID-19, this is all trending toward contactless – where technologies such as facial and iris recognition, palm wave recognition and others are being used in conjunction with mobile credentials and automated door openers for a touchless experience.