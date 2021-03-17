The absence of trade shows has certainly been noticeable from a marketing department perspective, not least because of all the work involved in presenting at them! Traditionally the marketing calendar is punctuated by a flurry of events throughout the year, giving security providers a good excuse to meet up with partners and customers face to face. These events work very well for launching products to new and existing customers, providing an opportunity to see these ‘in the flesh.’

Due to the lack of trade shows in the past year or so, our marketing strategy and budgets have shifted towards online marketing. Online marketing is the obvious and sensible alternative, and something that has accelerated through necessity during the pandemic restrictions. A mix of social media, digital PR and direct engagement through specific virtual events is perfect for reaching an audience that expects this as a minimum.