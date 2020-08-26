What we’re seeing in the UK and the EU is a wild west scenario where thermal imaging systems are being bought and sold in a largely unregulated market and with some very spurious claims being made. In fact, the published research on the use of these systems is largely being ignored in the rush to find “solutions.” Because of the precise readings that need to be taken and the many variables which influence the measurement, cameras need to be very accurate in order to be useful, and they must be installed in a manner that keeps them reliable. The problem is that the margin of error is so great that users will effectively be giving people with elevated temperatures the “all clear” and permitting them to enter environments where they could spread the virus. Equally, any false positives need to be followed-up with a secondary test, thus adding to queues and causing further disruption or leading to people being excluded even though they’re fine. For companies, my advice is unless you’re willing to pay for a high end, accurate system and use it correctly, you really shouldn’t bother with one at all.