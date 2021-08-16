The huge amounts of data available from video surveillance, body-worn devices, traffic cameras and other IoT devices means there is more real-time and historical evidence for police to work with than ever before. Despite this, the percentage of crimes that are resolved has remained fairly constant at about 64%. Police departments often say that they are data-rich but information-poor, as making sense of all this data can be overwhelming and time-consuming. Many also find themselves operationally hindered by the “siloed” systems they rely upon, in which each source of data coming into the command center is separate from the rest. New unified solutions enable cities and public safety agencies to leverage the full potential of evidence available by reducing time spent on mundane tasks and providing methods to collaborate more effectively with businesses and the public, while at the same time preserving the privacy of individuals.