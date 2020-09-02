You could open the question further and ask why security systems fail end users in general. The real failure is the assumptions we as an industry make about what is of concern and what actual issues our end users are facing. Looking at schools, in markets such as the USA, there has been a noticeable failure to recognise the potential for devastating attacks from disgruntled or troubled pupils/staff/former pupils. This is where the right security systems and procedures can literally save lives. To be fair, though, if manufacturers designed products and engineered systems for any and every eventuality, the costs would be prohibitive both for suppliers and customers. What events have done is drive the need for pragmatism and open comms among system components, to facilitate easier integration. This in turn enables issues to be more easily overcome and builds resilience for the future.