Business owners know the security of their properties is one of their most important daily concerns, and that leads many of them to work with professional security integrators who can design and deliver robust systems that provide protection and peace-of-mind through modern technologies and services.

That’s why security integrators, by their very nature, have an invaluable tool that can be leveraged into bigger jobs: clients’ trust. As highly-trusted partners with extensive experience installing low voltage systems, security integration firms have immediate opportunity to expand into the related field of commercial audio and video installations that often accompany traditional security projects.

Effective security solutions

This is a significant market, considering audio and video systems are commonly used in all manner of business environments, from offices, retail shops and restaurants to warehouses, factories and public venues.

Racks, power protection, wall and ceiling mounts are all common components in both security and AV systems

Any time a trusted partner is asked if they can provide a new or additional service, the decision ultimately comes down to their comfort level. As it turns out, many of the skills required to design and implement effective security solutions overlap with the skills needed for custom audio and video installations. For starters, much of the technology infrastructure is the same: racks, power protection, wall and ceiling mounts, networking, digital displays and speakers are all common components in both security and AV systems.

Single-focus integrators

Many security professionals already possess a solid base of low voltage and networking knowledge, so adding commercial AV services is a natural progression to grow their business. As such, manufacturers and distributors often provide training programs, courses and materials to help single-focus integrators become proficient in AV installations and maintenance, which can include ongoing service contracts similar to security monitoring contracts.

While security firms are comfortable tackling even the most complex and critical security needs, there is a tendency for AV to be perceived as more involved and more complicated, and therefore not worth the effort or training. In the past, security and AV systems may indeed have been separate and disparate, but today they share many similar characteristics and often are designed to work together seamlessly, adding even more power and capability to the security functions.

Standard security components

Firms that offer digital signage, for instance, are currently in high demand

Clients who want surveillance, for instance, may want a room on-site to view live and recorded footage that may involve multiple screens and an audio system. These standard security components form the core of many AV solutions, with the main differences being content delivery, programming and control for multi-zone audio and video.

There are, of course, many different AV needs and possibilities, from conference room displays and video conferencing cameras to warehouse public address systems and corporate lobby welcome screens. As product knowledge grows and employees become more confident installing things like DVLED video walls, 70-volt audio systems and MoIP (media over IP) content distribution, the opportunities to bid on larger, more profitable jobs can skyrocket. Firms that offer digital signage, for instance, are currently in high demand as the product category experiences aggressive expansion in virtually every sector of the economy.

Rapid issue resolution

One of the key aspects of the latest AV systems, control systems and other related components is their ability to be managed and controlled remotely by both the owner and the integrator. This has drastically lowered the cost to serve for integrators and presents the chance to enrol clients in highly profitable service contracts that provide rapid issue resolution and user training.

Many problems can be resolved remotely without needing to send a truck to the site

Since most leading solutions offer web-based or mobile app-based access to systems from anywhere, integrators can create streams of reliable monthly revenue that require far less time and effort than they did a decade ago. Many problems can be resolved remotely without needing to send a truck to the site, providing clients with enhanced responsiveness and peace-of-mind while streamlining operations so the integrator can tackle even more jobs.

Profitable client relationships

Security firms looking to grow revenue, capabilities or industry reputation must remain vigilant in terms of offering the latest solutions and utilising industry best practices. As one of the most trusted partners in any project, security firms have a unique opportunity to expand their service offerings and develop more consolidated and profitable client relationships.

In light of this opportunity and the high chance that security clients may ask about AV systems, it’s vital for security firms to consider training and education on the latest AV products and solutions so they are prepared to say yes when the moment comes. With programs available through industry associations, distributors and manufacturers, the barrier to entry is lower than ever for owners to expand their integration capabilities and grow their business.

Clint Choate is a Senior Director at Snap One. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Snap One is a manufacturer and exclusive source of A/V, surveillance, control, networking and remote management products for professional integrators.