Daniel Gundry
Daniel Gundry
Download PDF version
Related Links

We are slowly returning to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the world.  The journey to normality is going to see a large number of changes, and the physical security arena is set to be front and center in both implementing changes to keep the rest of the organisation safe and within their own policies and procedures.

Our return to work journey can be broken down into a number of areas for consideration. This is by no means an exhaustive list but will highlight the areas in which a security team can offer valuable insight and direction, and also some areas that end users may wish to consider as security leaders.

Processes and procedures

Employees returning to a site is going to be a major step for any organisation, and this is where security leaders are going to be called upon to help. In these times of enforced social distancing, lockdown procedures, deep cleaning and personnel interaction protocols, each COVID protection program has a process to follow and this is the first place a security operations team may lend their experience. Physical security is built upon and relies on procedures and processes that must be strictly followed to be successful. These processes may be translated into the wider organisation to help minimise confusion as the site becomes more populated.

It is also a good time to review your own policies and procedures to ensure that they are adapted to meet the needs of the organisation as people return to work. It is likely that you will have to increase the number of patrols or guards at access points, and you may have a new investigative process to consider for track-and-trace requirements, should there be a positive COVID-19 result.

Monitoring

The Security Operation Center (SOC) is likely to become an even more important part of the day-to-day operations on site. It acts as the centralised point for monitoring and incident management and may be subject to greater strain, incidents and demands than before. Ensuring that your SOC is suitable and equipped to handle these operations is key.

While you may not have enough security staff to actively monitor your entire camera estate, video analytics provide a key ally. Many VMS manufacturers have simple video analytics built into their software, but there are specific tools available to help detect infractions around social distancing: people counting in a specific area to avoid over-crowding and a de facto fail on the social distancing measures; mask or PPE wear detection to ensure that people are appropriately dressed for their own protection; and people movement monitoring makes sure your employees aren’t bypassing the one-way system that you’ve implemented.

An alert can be set up to identify when employees get within 6 feet of each other

A particularly useful technique here is object distancing, where an alert can be set up to identify when employees get within 6 feet of each other for an extended period of time, aiding you in social distancing requirements. A second is built on wrong direction monitoring and will ensure that the one-way systems you create are being followed by staff and public alike as the analytic is capable of determining direction of travel for a pedestrian. A more advanced analytic may be the detection of PPE and ensuring that staff are wearing the appropriate masks and protective gear, although this is relatively dependent on strong camera positions and ensuring that the field of view is appropriately configured.

There are a number of options to integrate with your access control systems, both physical and technology based. Thermal cameras and temperature probes may be used at entry points to ensure that anyone with a fever isn’t admitted to a location (although be careful when selecting a thermal camera and do thorough research on the temperature variation that it is able to detect).

Human-to-human interaction

Your physical security team is often the first human point of contact for your employees and often the most important. It may be necessary to increase your patrol and guard workforce temporarily to ensure that all entrances are covered and that entry procedures are tightened up or enhanced. I am confident that employees won’t mind an extra minute or two at the entrance for the improvement in their own health and wellbeing.

If you do have an incident, perhaps where an employee is felt to be breaking the rules by not distancing appropriately, or ignoring mandated procedures, then your guard and patrol teams become vital peacekeepers in defusing and de-escalating the incident.

Those same team members should also be trained in incident control and investigation, and with a well configured security environment (surveillance, electronic access control, personnel checks, etc.), they should form the basis of the track and tracing process of all staff that were on site and in contact with an infected employee should the worst happen and you have a positive COVID test returned.

Protecting your security personnel

Physical security operations team should be fully equipped with appropriate PPE

This leads to my final point: your physical security operations team should be fully equipped with appropriate PPE, both while on patrol and in the SOC. Installing plexiglass panels between monitoring stations and spacing the monitoring stations appropriately should be the minimum first step.

If your team is large enough, implementing a split A and B team is another possibility, with no interaction or risk of cross contamination between the teams, and a deep cleaning of the SOC and each guard station at the end of every shift. This ensures that you’ve covered at least 50% of your personnel in case of a COVID-positive event to keep operations moving, but also helps to create a contained working environment for this critical security function. If you have the space and the equipment, creating a secondary SOC, or engaging a remote GSOC (Global SOC) provider will improve your monitoring capabilities (GSOC companies are usually equipped with the latest video monitoring technologies) and reduce the risk of cross contamination.

As you’ve read, there are many ways in which your physical security operations team can aid you in a successful return to work, playing a vital function in monitoring, managing and interceding in your organisation. One final note: thank you to those front-line personnel for their tireless efforts in keeping us safe and healthy.

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version

Author profile

Daniel Gundry
Daniel Gundry Director of National Control Room Sales, Vistacom

Dan has worked with Vistacom for more than 15 years and now leads its Control Room Team, a business unit working with Mission Critical agencies and partners integrating technologies into Security Operations Centers, Traffic Management Centers, EOCs, NOCs, Command and Control Rooms, War Rooms, Data Centers, and similar spaces. Dan is an experienced professional in mission critical environments.  His understanding of command center operations, the decision-making chain, ergonomics and human factors, and the practicality of crisis management allow Dan to help clients improve their responsiveness and communications. Furthermore, Dan’s background in both construction management and technology provides a unique perspective and is a tremendous asset to Vistacom’s high profile and mission critical projects in risk management, proactive communication, and ensuring a positive project outcome for our clients.

Related videos

'Gimme a Minute' challenge with Gallagher

'Gimme a Minute' challenge with Gallagher
'5 Minutes With' Richard Huison from Gallagher

'5 Minutes With' Richard Huison from Gallagher
'5 Minutes With' Richard Huison from Gallagher

'5 Minutes With' Richard Huison from Gallagher

In case you missed it

What are the physical security challenges of smart cities?
What are the physical security challenges of smart cities?

The emergence of smart cities provides real-world evidence of the vast capabilities of the Internet of Things (IoT). Urban areas today can deploy a variety of IoT sensors to collect data that is then analysed to provide insights to drive better decision-making and ultimately to make modern cities more livable. Safety and security are an important aspect of smart cities, and the capabilities that drive smarter cities also enable technologies that make them safer. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: what are the physical security challenges of smart cities?

Access control systems: Ethernet vs proprietary bus network cabling
Access control systems: Ethernet vs proprietary bus network cabling

When designing a security system for a site, the question of how it should be interconnected is often one of the first you need to answer. Should you choose a system that has its own proprietary bus network, which might require twisted pair cabling, or perhaps one based on an ethernet backbone? Both types of network have their advantages and disadvantages as discussed below. Ethernet connectivity Some security systems are based on a number of modules, and each module is connected to its own ethernet connection. One big advantage of a system like this is that, in many cases, it can be much more convenient, allowing the installer to utilise existing network cabling and other infrastructure, rather than needing to install new cabling. On the other hand, if a security system relies entirely on networking infrastructure controlled by others, typically the IT department, then the stability and reliability of the security system is dependent on that network being available when your system needs it. The stability and reliability of the security system is dependent on that network being available Another potential disadvantage is that certain areas of the premises may not be equipped with a nearby network outlet, and if the network in question is not managed by you, it might be necessary to request the IT department add an outlet for you to use. Proprietary bus connectivity A system with its own proprietary bus network can also have advantages. Perhaps the first and most important difference is that, because the network cabling is installed specifically for the security system, the designer has the luxury of being able to decide exactly where the wiring should be placed and terminated. Another advantage is that the cabling would only be used by the security system, so the installation company can be sure the network will always be available, and there would be very little chance part of it could be accidentally unplugged. Another potential advantage is that some systems are able to run bus cabling of distances well over 1,000 metres, whereas individual ethernet connections are typically limited to 100 metres or less. Another consideration, which applies particularly to intruder and holdup alarm systems, is that communications between elements of the security system should not be prevented by other factors, such as a power failure. Obviously, if a part of such a network is formed by ethernet infrastructure, such as network switches and/or media converters, then that infrastructure needs to be battery backed, and the power supply must be monitored. In some cases, the equipment must be able to withstand a power failure of 24 or even 60 hours. Such long standby times are unusual in IT infrastructure, but are quite common in the case of security systems. The equipment must be able to withstand a power failure of 24 or even 60 hours How this all fits together When selecting a system, it is usually most helpful to have a flexible system that can support a number of different deployment options. This is especially true if the system in question can support a combination of different interconnection types. For example, a single system that can contain a variety of interconnections can then be deployed in a very wide variety of systems where existing infrastructure may be used to aid in the design and deployment: Fibre connections – Many modern sites are pre-cabled with existing fibre connections which can be used to form a dedicated interconnection between system components which can be of the order of kilometres apart. Ethernet connectivity – With the increasing ubiquity of networking within premises, some elements of a security system can be deployed using the existing infrastructure. Repeater - For very large or densely packed systems, a device that can be used as a form of “repeater” can be extremely useful to permit very long interconnect cabling distances. Systems can be formed by utilising a fusion of all of the above connectivity methods Some security systems can be set up to enable multiple discrete access control modules to be deployed, connected to an existing ethernet network, and treated as a single ‘system’ by the management software, while retaining full offline functionality in the event the network becomes unavailable. Further, some systems can be formed by utilising a fusion of all of the above connectivity methods. In practice, of course some applications would suit a deployment that relied solely on ethernet connectivity. Some other applications, especially systems or parts of systems that are part of an intruder and/or holdup alarm system, would better suit a deployment using a dedicated proprietary bus network, and other systems would suit a combination of these communications options. Selecting a system that can be deployed in a variety of ways can be enormously helpful in providing the flexibility projects might demand.

Functionality beyond security: The advent of open platform cameras
Functionality beyond security: The advent of open platform cameras

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic marks the biggest global disruption since World War II. While the ‘new normal’ after the crisis is still taking shape, consumers are apprehensive about the future. According to a recent survey, 60% of shoppers are afraid of going grocery shopping, with 73% making fewer trips to physical stores. Returning to the workplace is also causing unease, as 66% of employees report feeling uncomfortable about returning to work after COVID-19.  Businesses and employers are doing their best to alleviate these fears and create safe environments in and around their buildings. This also comes at tremendous costs for new safety measures and technologies – including updates to sanitation protocols and interior architecture – that protect against COVID-19. Costs in the billions that most businesses will face alone, without support from insurance and amidst larger macroeconomic challenges. Saving costs and increasing security But what if building operators, retail shop owners, and other stakeholders could save costs by leveraging new functionality from their existing security infrastructure? More specifically, expanding the use of current-generation security cameras – equipped with AI-driven image analysis capabilities – beyond the realm of security and into meeting new health regulations. This is exactly where video analytics algorithms come into play. And in the next step, a new evolutionary approach towards open security camera platforms promises new opportunities. Security cameras have evolved from mere image capturing devices into complex data sensors Over the past decade, security cameras have evolved from mere image capturing devices into complex data sensors. They provide valuable data that can be analysed and used in beneficial ways that are becoming the norm. Since 2016, Bosch has offered built-in Video Analytics as standard on all its IP cameras. On one hand, this enables automated detection of security threats more reliably than human operators. And on the other hand, video analytics collect rich metadata to help businesses improve safety, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and create new value beyond security. Expanding camera functionality beyond security Today, we have ‘smart’ security cameras with built-in video analytics to automatically warn operators of intruders, suspicious objects and dangerous behaviors. The rich metadata from several cameras on the same network can also be consolidated by making use of an intelligent software solution. It offers so-called pre-defined widgets to provide business intelligence by measuring area fill levels, counting building occupancy and detecting the formation of crowds. In combination with live video stream data, these insights enable heightened situational awareness to security operators. What’s more, operators are free to set their own parameters – like maximum number of occupants in a space and ‘off limit’ areas – to suit their needs. These user-centric widgets also come in handy in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Specific widgets can trigger an alarm, public announcement or trigger a 'traffic light' when the maximum number of people in a space is exceeded. Building operators can also use available intelligence such as foot traffic ‘heat maps’ to identify problem areas that tend to become congested and place hand sanitiser stations at heavily frequented hotspots. At the same time, the option to perform remote maintenance on these systems limits the exposure of technicians in the field during the pandemic. Again, the underlying camera hardware and software already exist. Cameras will be able to ‘learn’ future functionality to curb the spread of the coronavirus Looking ahead, cameras with video analytic and neural network-based analytic capabilities will be able to ‘learn’ future functionality to curb the spread of the coronavirus. For instance, cameras could monitor distances between individuals and trigger voice announcements when social distancing guidelines are violated. Facial recognition software can be trained to monitor personal protective equipment (PPE) compliance and sound alerts for persons entering buildings without masks. The technical requirements are already in place. The task at hand is to deliver these new functionalities to cameras at scale, which is where open camera platforms hold the key. Why open camera operating systems? When it comes to innovating future camera applications that extend beyond security, no hardware manufacturer should go at it alone. Instead, an open platform approach provides the environment for third-party developers to innovate and market new functions. In essence, an open platform principle allows customers and users to change the behavior of devices by adding software afterwards. This software can either be found in an app store or can be self-developed. For a precedent, we can look at the mobile phone industry. This is where software ecosystems like Android and Apple’s iOS have become the norm. They have also become major marketplaces, with the Apple App Store generating $519 billion in billings on 2019, as users use their phones for far more than just making phone calls. In the same way, intelligent cameras will be used far beyond classic video applications in the future. To get there, adopting an open platform principle is essential for a genuine transformation on an industry level. But establishing an open platform principle in the fragmented video security industry demands a cooperative approach. In 2018 Bosch started a fully owned start-up company, Security & Safety Things, and became one of five founding members of OSSA (Open Security & Safety Alliance). With more than 40 members, the Alliance has collectively created the first Technology Stack for “open” video security devices. This includes the OSSA Application Interface Specification and Compliant Device Definition Specification. An open camera platform for innovating future functionality  Based on OSSA’s common APIs, collective approach on data security and core system requirements for video security cameras, the first camera manufacturers were able to build video security cameras that adopt an open platform principle. Further fueling innovation, OSSA focused on driving the creation of one centralised marketplace to unite demand and supply in the market. Camera devices that are built in accordance with OSSA’s Technology Stack, so-called “Driven by OSSA” devices, can benefit from this marketplace which consists of three pillars: a development environment, an application store, and a device management portal. Security & Safety Things has advanced OSSA’s open camera platform concept, built this marketplace for the security and safety industry and has developed the open OS that powers the first “Driven by OSSA” devices. Making it quick and simple to customise security solutions by installing and executing multiple apps This year, Bosch, as one of the first camera manufacturers, introduces the new INTEOX generation of open platform cameras. To innovate a future beyond security functionality, INTEOX combines built-in Intelligent Video Analytics from Bosch, an open Operating System (OS), and the ability to securely add software apps as needed. Thanks to the fully open principle, system integrators are free to add apps available in the application store, making it quick and simple to customise security solutions by installing and executing multiple apps on the INTEOX platform. In turn, app developers can now focus on leveraging the intelligence and valuable data collected by analytics-equipped cameras for their own software developments to introduce new exciting possibilities of applying cameras. These possibilities are needed as smart buildings and IoT-connected technology platforms continue to evolve. And they will provide new answers to dealing with COVID-19. The aforementioned detection of face masks and PPE via facial detection algorithms is just one of manifold scenarios in which new apps could provide valuable functionality. Contact tracing is another field where a combination of access control and video analytics with rich metadata can make all the difference. Overall, open camera platforms open a future where new, complex functionality that can save lives, ensure business continuity and open new business opportunities will arrive via something as simple as a software update. And this is just the beginning.

Security beat

Recognising the importance of security officers to promote safety

Recognising the importance of security officers to promote safety
View all

Round table discussions

What are the physical security challenges of smart cities?

What are the physical security challenges of smart cities?
View all

Security bytes

Getting to know Chris Bone, CTO at ASSA ABLOY Group

Getting to know Chris Bone, CTO at ASSA ABLOY Group
View all
Featured white papers
Automatic vehicle identification: State of the industry 2020

Automatic vehicle identification: State of the industry 2020

Download
How analytics engines mitigate risk, ensure compliance and reduce cost

How analytics engines mitigate risk, ensure compliance and reduce cost

Download
11 considerations for embedded system RFID readers

11 considerations for embedded system RFID readers

Download
ISC West
PSIA to showcase commercial implementation of the Virtual PLAI Experience at ISC West 2020

PSIA to showcase commercial implementation of the Virtual PLAI Experience at ISC West 2020
ISC West 2020 cancelled owing to uncertain industry scenario

ISC West 2020 cancelled owing to uncertain industry scenario
Climax Technology set to showcase their smart home security system at ISC West 2020

Climax Technology set to showcase their smart home security system at ISC West 2020
More expert commentary
Access control systems: Ethernet vs proprietary bus network cabling

Access control systems: Ethernet vs proprietary bus network cabling
Functionality beyond security: The advent of open platform cameras

Functionality beyond security: The advent of open platform cameras
Why cloud-enabled physical security must be part of your long-term digital strategy

Why cloud-enabled physical security must be part of your long-term digital strategy
Featured products
Facial recognition access controller

Facial recognition access controller
Access control in your coworking space

Access control in your coworking space
Hanwha PNM-9085RQZ multi-sensor camera

Hanwha PNM-9085RQZ multi-sensor camera
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy