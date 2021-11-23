Improving diversity in the security market is vital for everyone. Although we have come a long way, we still have work to do, but I'm pleased to see so many initiatives around building diversity have gained significant support over the past few years. Not only does diversifying the industry help it better reflect modern society, but it can also bring new viewpoints to the table. A variety of voices and perspectives helps security teams understand how risks come to fruition and how we can help our customers leverage technology and processes to address them holistically. I believe that we cannot fully protect our most critical assets if we keep a one-track mind. We must have diversity to achieve our most important goal. I’m proud to say that diversity is important to Edge360 when building our team. Our teams are comprised of talented individuals from different backgrounds, educational histories, and experiences.