Access control and integrated security systems are, by their very nature, well placed to enhance contact tracing of individuals that may need to be monitored. At TDSi for example, we did this early on in the pandemic when we launched a free-of-charge Track and Trace Application for our EXgarde and GARDiS software to everyone using these platforms. Integrated access control and security systems easily and reliably monitor people and vehicles moving within designated areas. This data is perfect for producing detailed reports on who has been in a specific area, which doors they have used, and who they may have encountered, which could have implications for the spread of infection. Because of its high levels of data confidentiality, integrated access control and security can also be used to discreetly notify only those individuals potentially at risk, which is particularly useful for adhering to data protection legislation such as GDPR.