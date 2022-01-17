The transportation industry is like no other, it moves! Whether your transportation mechanism is a plane, train, bus, ship, or subway, a lot can happen between point A and B. And not only can a lot go wrong, but the teams responsible for operations safety are different, and it’s difficult to confirm who did, what and when. A malfunction at any point can have dire implications on safety and security. A malfunction can come in many different forms, from a technical issue in the operating systems, to physical mistakes or omission in ensuring a safe and secure environment. The challenge is, not the lack of data on the technical side, but the lack of accurate, real-time data on the physical side. On the physical side, we continue to rely on manual, paper based, antiquated methods, which is exposing the transportation industry to increased risk of a safety and security incident.