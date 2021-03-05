Cybersecurity is a very big topic of concern for SMBs, as many of them do not have an in-house IT team and small enterprises might not really see a need to implement comprehensive cybersecurity measures. Small and medium-sized businesses might even see security as a necessary evil, or a grudge expense, that does not require much of their attention – therefore they might be less concerned or aware of issues such as intrusion or hacking. There is a lack of awareness that a threat is not always on their physical premises, but that all these small computing devices can be used to launch attacks in consumer’s homes and businesses. If they are hacked on-site, the business might be unconcerned, but they forget that a camera or other sensor is a device on the network and is vulnerable to other attacks. These are just some of the unattended consequences of this knowledge gap.