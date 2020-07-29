Cannabis cultivators and dispensaries face a number of unique challenges when it comes to physical security, but the greatest of these is probably compliance. The rules and regulations around securing cannabis facilities are vast and complex – and there is no room for error. In North America, there are very specific requirements covering camera placements, resolution, and video retention times.

In places like Europe, different challenges exist because the laws around cannabis use are still evolving. Additionally, any solution in this part of the world has to balance security needs with strict privacy legislation. One thing that is common to all cannabis businesses, regardless of where they are situated, is the need to protect high-value assets. Many facilities are largely cash businesses. Further, condensed cannabis oil and other packaged cannabis products can also be prime targets for thieves, so having a video surveillance system with intelligent real-time alerts is a must.