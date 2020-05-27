There are several security challenges beginning with the vast number of locations to protect. In the upstream natural gas industry, there are nearly 1,000,000 wells in the U.S. as of 2018. Upstream oil and gas sites are also based in remote areas where there is limited electrical power to run security cameras. Downstream facilities sit upon large solitary areas where large perimeters can span 20 kilometers. Designing a security system that can provide 24/7 monitoring for that amount of coverage is no easy task. False alarms continue to plague companies as it can take hours for someone to travel to the site to inspect an alarm. With so many security and operations devices connected to the network, cybersecurity concerns are at an all-time high. Customers also grapple with how to safeguard infrastructure integrity as well as minimise costly, unplanned or emergency turnarounds, shutdowns, equipment isolation and lockout/tagout events.