It's not a matter of "should" security be one or the other. Integrators and dealers are going to have clients that need to keep the same cadence for security technology updates and investment through a CAPEX model because that's what works for them. But more and more businesses are taking a step back and determining that the high up-front expense and ongoing upkeep of this model just isn't working for them anymore. So they become more open to an OPEX model, where they engage in an agreement with a managed services provider that can provide ongoing support and automatic updates that keep these technology investments operational for longer, with little to no engagement needed from the organisation. As more organizations realize the lower TCO associated with the OPEX model, as well as more functionality and options coming down the pipeline from these MSPs, we will see that shift continue.