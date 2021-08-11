How security and automation are helping small businesses navigate the ‘new normal’

Ohad Zeira
Small and medium businesses of all kinds encountered unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. And now that businesses have reopened, they are facing new obstacles through each stage of recovery. Business owners need to look for solutions that can help them manage these issues now and beyond.

Challenges ranging from lack of cash flow to staffing challenges to IT security issues for businesses with remote workers can be lessened by security and automation solutions. One of the main challenges following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic for small and medium businesses is cash flow.

Mitigating negative effects

In the aftermath of the pandemic, both demand and supply chains continue to be disrupted, causing implications for cash flow across industries.

Business owners can help mitigate negative effects to cash flow by finding more ways to save money

A particularly impacted industry is retail, which continues to struggle due to reduced foot traffic. Business owners can help mitigate negative effects to cash flow by finding more ways to save money and helping prevent other crisis-level situations before they occur. Security and automation devices are an ideal solution to manage energy and monitor for situations that could cause damage or loss.

  • Energy management:
    • Smart lighting: With an automated security system, lights can be programmed to go on and off to give the illusion of an occupied storefront or can be easily turned off remotely if left on by accident. This can help keep energy costs down by only using lighting when needed.
    • Smart thermostat: Business owners can also manage energy usage at one or many locations by using a smart thermostat and setting up automated schedules. For example, they can set their thermostat according to their open and close hours and lower the use of energy from those devices while the store is empty.
  • Temperature and flooding alerts:
    • Devices to measure unanticipated temperature changes or detect flooding can help a business owner act quickly to prevent damage or loss to stock and equipment due to extreme heat, cold, or a flood. After the crisis already endured during the pandemic, it is important that business owners have the chance to prevent further unexpected disasters.

Medium business owners

Staffing challenges are a prevalent issue for businesses across the nation

Staffing challenges are a prevalent issue for businesses across the nation. Due to the lack of employees, small and medium business owners now must work more to help keep their businesses running. Security and automation solutions like remote system management, instant alerts and activity reports and professional monitoring can help them keep their business functional and protected even if they need to step away or check on another location.

  • Remote system management:
    • Business owners can use an app to lock and unlock their businesses or arm and disarm their security system 24/7 from virtually anywhere in the world. They can also ensure all doors are locked after the last employee has left for the night. This can allow them to keep their security level consistent even with fewer employees.
    • With security cameras, business owners can take a live look into their business from anywhere using their mobile app. This is an especially helpful feature if a small business owner has multiple locations and wants to check in at another location from work or home.
  • Instant alerts and activity reports:
    • With an automated security system, business owners can get instant alerts to keep them up to date on what is happening at the business while they’re away. This helps owners stay in control even with reduced staffing or while new employees are being trained.
  • Professional monitoring:
    • Security systems with professional monitoring can help save lives and protect property, whether a burglar alarm or a fire alarm is set off in the business. When an alarm sounds, a live person will respond immediately and ensure emergency services are on the way. This can give business owners peace of mind while they are away from their business, knowing that their livelihood and life’s work is always protected.

Physical security systems

Cyberattacks increased dramatically during the pandemic, according to the FBI

Another key change for small and medium businesses due to the pandemic is more employees working remotely. What many businesses overlook, however, is that remote workers that aren’t properly protected can cause a major threat to a business’s network. In addition to that, cyberattacks increased dramatically during the pandemic, according to the FBI, and small businesses need to stay alert.

Just as with physical security systems, employing the right cybersecurity solutions can reduce the risk of cyberattacks. Cybercriminals are just like burglars-looking for easy victims without protection in place. Cybersecurity solutions like firewalls and VPNs (virtual private networks) can help protect the business network and beyond.

Shielding business computers

  • Managed firewall:
    • Firewalls help protect against bad actors by shielding business computers or the overall network from malicious Internet traffic.
    • Just one small error in the configuration could result in a hacker gaining access to credit card transactions, or other sensitive patient or customer data. A managed firewall service allows companies to receive the benefits of sophisticated firewall solutions and outsource the complexity associated with operating them.
  • VPNs:
    • Businesses can extend their firewall protection to wherever employees are working, including their homes, with VPN This is a crucial need in limiting risk due to the expanded post-pandemic remote workforce, which is expected to double pre-pandemic numbers by 2025, according to Upwork.

Medium business owners

As small and medium business owners encounter the difficulties of the post-pandemic ‘new normal,’ they can look to security and automation solutions to help keep them on their feet.

Beyond that, security systems and cybersecurity solutions are a great investment to help ensure the protection of a small business both online and physically, while also providing convenience, insight and peace of mind to business owners.

Ohad Zeira
Ohad Zeira Vice President, Small Business, ADT

Artificial intelligence (AI) is simultaneously an emerging technology, a common term in popular culture, and a buzzword in the security industry. But these aspects of the term can lead to misunderstanding in the marketplace. AI technology is continuing to emerge, but what is the reality today? How do depictions of AI in popular culture impact how it is understood in the real world of security? As a buzzword, at what point does marketing hype garble our understanding of reality? We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What are the misconceptions about AI in security? 

Amongst the many negative consequences of the pandemic is a rise in violent and abusive behaviour across society. Health workers have experienced it on a regular basis. So too have police officers and public transport workers. Unfortunately, violence and abuse towards shop workers is also endemic in British society. To address this problem which, in truth, has been on the rise since long before the emergence of COVID-19, we need better deterrents. The ability to prosecute these offences is one such deterrent, but just as important is the ability to deescalate situations before they spill over into unacceptable or unlawful behaviour. Major retail customers In both instances, organisations of all sizes are now recognising that the answer could involve greater use of rapidly advancing body worn camera technology. Andy Marsh, the Chief Constable of Avon and Somerset Police, is one of the police officers responsible for introducing body worn cameras to the UK police force, where they are now in widespread use. Andy Marsh is one of the police officers responsible for introducing body worn cameras to the UK police force He explains that “The reason the majority of people don’t speed or drink-drive is that rational human beings weigh up the risk and consequences of breaking the law and getting caught. Body worn cameras help provide appropriate ‘desistance’, especially where there are forward-facing screens so the person interacting with the wearer can see themselves and their behaviour.” Evidence shows that if a forward-facing camera is switched on before the intervention becomes hostile, it will generally lead to a de-escalation – as often as 90% of the time, according to one of our major retail customers. Digital evidence investigations Only a tiny handful of abusive incidents ever translate into arrests and prosecutions. A key issue is a lack of clear evidence – how to get past the usual impasse of one person’s word against the other. Body worn cameras break the deadlock and allow organisations to report incidents to the police with confidence, knowing that they will lead to action. Marsh suggests that “We usually see an earlier admission, an earlier guilty plea and a more appropriate sentence, where body worn camera footage is in play.” The technology has come on in leaps and bounds in recent years. For example, it’s now possible to record high-definition footage on a lightweight device that’s barely the size of a palm. And it’s not just about the evidence organisations gather themselves. Many police forces are looking at ways to make it easier for businesses and the public to collaborate on digital evidence investigations. Body worn cameras This is good for the victims of crime because it means we get the evidence more quickly" “We’ve created an online crime portal in Avon and Somerset which people can use to pass digital evidence and material to us without an officer having to attend their premises. This is good for the victims of crime because it means we get the evidence more quickly and can take action more swiftly to resolve that issue,” adds Marsh. Our body worn cameras can now even support facial recognition thanks to new, smart AI on the devices themselves, which can scan and process faces within a three-metre distance against a pre-defined database of people (which we call a watchlist). Any matches trigger alerts or additional camera activity such as recording and streaming, while the facial recognition data of people not on the watchlist itself is not recorded or saved to assuage privacy concerns. Similar criminal behaviour Where could this technology come in handy? Well, staff at gambling venues or in-store retail workers could undoubtedly benefit from the ability to quickly spot known fraudsters or addicts who have requested that venues refuse their custom. Stewards at mass sporting events could play a key role in helping to identify people who have been banned from attending. The primary reason for using body worn cameras is to increase the safety of frontline workers The primary reason for using body worn cameras is to increase the safety of frontline workers, deescalating confrontations and limiting the use of force. AI-powered facial recognition can also serve this purpose by helping them make better-informed choices about how to handle specific situations. For example, it is a massive advantage to police officers on the beat to understand that the person they are dealing with may have a history of similar criminal behaviour. Facial recognition technology But it’s also an advantage within retail, where aggressive incidents are on the rise and staff need all the help they can get to determine what an appropriate response should be to a particular customer incident. In fact, extensive consultation with our retail, police, transport and gambling customers indicates that introducing facial recognition technology to body worn cameras could be instrumental, not just in helping to prevent crime, but in tracking down vulnerable and missing people too. Of course, facial recognition technology has to be balanced against the need to protect the privacy of ordinary citizens. Video recording using body worn cameras has to be done proportionately – the same is true for the use of facial recognition technology. The technology also has to be compliant with GDPR, Data Protection, the Information Commissioners recommendations and so on. Positive working environment Violent and abusive incidents affect everyone in the immediate vicinity and create a culture of fear Importantly, it should be for a specific, proportionate and justifiable reason which, of course, means it should never be used for indiscriminate mass surveillance. Every organisation using this technology must remember that a facial recognition system match is not proof of someone’s identity, but rather, an indication of likelihood to help inform the user rather than dictate the course of action. Violent and abusive incidents affect everyone in the immediate vicinity and create a culture of fear and apprehension. This is why it’s so important to get on top of the problem – both on a societal and at an organisational level. Body worn cameras have a vital role to play, as an evidence-gathering tool and as a deterrent that empowers the wearer and creates a more positive working environment. Deterring unlawful behaviour One of the critical roles these cameras play is in staff training, providing real-world video evidence that can be used to educate and upskill workers across a variety of industries. Society’s problem with abusive and violent behaviour cannot be solved by technology alone. But with exceptional quality camera footage now a reality, and the possibility of AI technology at the device level in real-time, body worn cameras will only get better at deterring unlawful behaviour and helping to protect hardworking frontline staff. Alasdair Field is CEO of video technology provider Reveal, which works with UK police forces and major brands such as Matalan, JD Sports and Boots to help them improve staff safety, deescalate confrontations and reduce violent and abusive incidents.

