The answer to this is simple if you are a traditional provider: resources that give more information about complete functionality. But to really set yourself apart, manufacturers have to do more for end-user customers than ever before. We at Arcules approach the end-user relationship a little differently, staying in constant communication as a means to assess how our service is performing and allowing us to gather information about a customer's pain points - or more appropriately, risk points. We go as far as to host co-design sessions with our customers, encompassing a couple of days to truly focus on a specific problem and build on these concepts for a broader audience. The customer gets what feels like a custom solution. We are getting insights and validation at speed. These aren’t new concepts, but in this industry that has trouble with velocity, we're finding that they are welcomed with open arms.