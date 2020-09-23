Education in the physical security industry is becoming more prevalent. As such, having a background in the military or law enforcement are no longer prerequisites for a career in the security industry; instead, you’re more likely to need a four-year degree. One of the biggest catalysts for this shift has been the increased sophistication of security systems, as well as the threats. Crime is evolving and becoming more and more sophisticated, so the workforce needs to adapt towards the intellectual side as well. Security today requires a more specialised skill set and that requires a change in perception of what role security industry professionals play. However, the security industry has historically been conservative and slow-moving – emphasising the need to shift its own workforce perception. With this in mind, companies can focus on outreach programs and other career pathways designed to introduce a younger, more diverse workforce into the industry.