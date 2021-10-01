It has to be both. To successfully meet the needs of any customer you have to understand their specific objectives and then truly be able to say, ‘this will help solve the challenges you face.’ For manufacturers, this means looking at products from a wider perspective; enabling their tech to play well with others and leveraging emerging cloud-based, AI and deep-learning capabilities to meet modern-day security requirements. For integrators, it’s about having the manufacturer relationships to influence product roadmaps, the knowledge to recommend the best possible combination of technologies for the task, and then having the skills to ‘make it happen.’ Seamlessly. With the rapid pace of technological evolution, this means staying on top of developments in physical, virtual (AI, analytics, cloud etc.) and cybersecurity, and constantly expanding our technical, engineering and project management skills to ensure customers benefit from what’s right, and don’t have to ‘settle’ for what’s available.