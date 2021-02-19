COVID-19 has posed a number of unique challenges for the physical security industry, the largest being how to adhere to new health and safety compliance regulations and create the operational processes to go along with them. This has been both positive and negative. While it has been cumbersome to adjust business practices, it has also presented an opportunity for innovation, such as security-based solutions that now help manage health and safety regulations in real-time. In 2021, we will continue to see businesses adapting their practices for the long-term, and the security industry will need to keep pace with these changes. For example, we are seeing many restaurants enhance their drive-thru security now that indoor dining has decreased and, in some areas, is prohibited. Every organisation has and will continue to change as we adjust to the new normal. That said, success is achievable, it may just require a different approach.