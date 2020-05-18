I would like to say video surveillance in general is misunderstood, but in the last few months, with artificial intelligence (AI) and facial recognition making news with “scary stories” and instances of misuse, they have become more prevalent. This leads me to believe that it’s actually the analytics technology that’s misunderstood, in the sense that it’s too often associated with facial recognition. There are so many other features, which can be used, in the smart city and transportation sectors, where an individual isn’t the subject but rather the efficiency of services. Video content analytics isn’t all about facial recognition, it’s so much more and has been used in public sectors for quite some time, but recent stories have the public concerned about what their data is being used for, without knowing the data has been gathered and used anonymously to improve efficiency and safety for a while already.