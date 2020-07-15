With smart cities, there needs to be a big emphasis on the “safety” element of security. Smart City planners need to think about how they can use this technology to make a city safer and ensure the inhabitants feel safer too. Close systems integration and data mining are the keystones to protecting smart cities. All the components (public/private surveillance and access control, policing/emergency services etc.) need to work together to marshal resources to where they are needed, ensuring the issue is taken care of immediately. Other elements such as automated Smart Streetlighting and a network of surveillance systems are all crucial, but at the end of the day people do not want to feel like they are living in a prison. Physical security needs complement a Smart City, to ensure citizens genuinely feel safe, but at the same time do not feel like they are being snooped upon.