Perimeter security is by no means a new concept. A phrase used to describe solutions with the primary purpose of limiting access to any area that is prohibited to the public at large, perimeter security has been prevalent for millennia. From Hadrian’s Wall that was built by the Roman Empire in Britain back in AD 122 to the Great Wall of China that winds almost 22,000 kilometers through the Asian country’s eastern regions, it is a concept that remains a fundamental part of global societies today. Fast forward to today and no longer are we reliant on 50-foot-high, 20-foot-thick stone blockades to protect our safety.

Perimeter security has evolved over the centuries moving from empires and structures to products and cutting-edge technology and continues to grow today. In fact, in 2020 Perimeter Security was a $61.3 billion industry as more businesses and industries have the need to protect against modern-day threats. This colossal and growing market is powered by industry innovators that are providing advanced solutions that are reliable, integrated, and cost-effective.

Layered Perimeter Security Defense

The number of perimeter intrusions is a large reason behind the continued surge in security investment, propelled by increasing urbanisation, a growing terror threat, and a plethora of other concerning factors. Most organisations are better equipped to protect people and assets today, yet there is still a need for solutions that can grow with our future needs and the unforeseen challenges ahead.

For many, this means moving beyond siloed solutions into a multi-layered, integrated physical security strategy – one that provides the best security posture possible. There are a variety of innovative technologies that can create a holistic perimeter security solution that will transform the defences of any organisation. The question is, what are the technologies and trends shaping perimeter security in 2021 and beyond?

Next-Generation Video Surveillance By combining two powerful visualisation technologies in a single form factor, rich data can be captured and deliver more accurate awareness

In today’s surveillance market, cameras and video management systems are nothing like those that were available a mere half-decade ago. Cameras now readily feature ultra-HD and 4K resolution that provide an extremely high level of detail, enhancing security teams’ ability to capture evidence and identify perpetrators. This enhanced detail bolsters not only investigation sequences but equally transforms video analytics capabilities, like facial recognition that unlock additional business benefits.

Where are cameras heading in the future? Let’s look at Oyla’s cameras as an example. These cameras fuse together artificial intelligence (AI), video, and 3D data, offering a depth camera that can be used to define very accurate intrusion detection perimeters. Its advanced motion detection activates an alert when a user-defined perimeter has been crossed, or if there is a presence in a user-defined area or volume space. By combining two powerful visualisation technologies in a single form factor, rich data can be captured and deliver more accurate awareness and better application of deterrence measures in real-time, versus the evidentiary use of cameras today.

Thermal Cameras

Thermal cameras are a relatively novel yet growing security phenomenon, having come to the forefront during the pandemic. Where such technology was once a novelty, their widespread application in detecting raised temperatures which might indicate a COVID-19-related fever has seen them become increasingly applied to a broader market in the past 18 months.

Not only are these cameras now more accessible, but they have also advanced from a technical perspective. Modern thermal cameras now offer a more accurate thermal resolution, longer detection ranges, ONVIF compliance and edge-based analytics for the benefit of VMS solutions. They are also a useful technology for solving visibility challenges in complete darkness.

Radar

Radar is a technology that’s increasingly being used in physical perimeter security applications. Capable of conducting 360-degree scans of a property on a continual basis every couple of seconds, it is an extremely powerful intrusion detection technology. Radars stand up better than other technologies in difficult conditions such as smoke and fog. When paired with other sensors, false alarms can also be reduced in these conditions – something that is a major challenge more broadly.

While law enforcement responds to millions of security alarms every year, a study from the United States Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services previously showed that between 94 and 98 percent of these turn out to be false, costing as much as $1.8 billion a year in wasted police time and resources.

LiDAR

What is LiDAR? LiDAR has been around since the 1960s, with one of LiDAR’s first use cases was being attached to aircraft to emit laser light towards the surface of the earth to provide distance readings. Spurred by its necessity for the coming autonomous driving revolution, today, the application of LiDAR technology has become more widespread.

It is technologies such as these, designed to reduce the burden of security personnel by conducting the heavy lifting in alarm validation

According to research by Fortune Business Insights, the size of the global LiDAR market is set to surpass $6.7 billion by 2026, a monumental increase on the $1.32 billion spent on LiDAR in 2018. In the security space, LiDAR technology is already proving it carries a string of benefits and upgrades on what is currently available on the video surveillance market. The major upside of LiDAR is that like video, it brings a high level of detail to a physical environment that other sensors simply cannot provide.

Pairing Lidar with video, machine learning, AI, and other advanced sensor technologies can help validate alarm accuracy. Indeed, it is technologies such as these, designed to reduce the burden of security personnel by conducting the heavy lifting in alarm validation, that we can expect to become increasingly prevalent soon.

Drones

Often referred to as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones are another technology that is becoming both more accessible and more capable from a security perspective. In sizable areas of land or hard-to-reach critical infrastructure sites, drones can be dispatched instead of security personnel as a means of first response to an intrusion alert.

They can also work in tandem with thermal imaging, radar, lidar, and next-generation video surveillance technologies, either incorporating them onboard directly or supporting them in wider, integrated security infrastructures.

Developing the Right Multi-Layered Perimeter Security Strategy

These are just a handful of some of the more progressive perimeter security-centric technologies on the market today. The challenge for many organisations is knowing which solutions will suit their needs and address the challenges of tomorrow.

Take the time to understand what you need to protect. Is it people, data, or assets? Where do you feel your potential vulnerabilities may lie? By assessing your risks, you will better understand potential target areas and address them accordingly.

For perimeter security, a multi-layered solution will likely be the most secure approach. From basic needs to the more advanced, there are a broad variety of possible solutions available. Yet taking the time to understand which solutions are the most successful, cost-effective, and relevant to your business will yield the best results.