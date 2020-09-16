In recent years, multinational corporations such as Cathay Pacific, Facebook, Uber and numerous others have been heavily fined due to security and data protection violations. This period has seen data protection laws increase as more and more information is gathered and shared online. As such, it becomes crucial to account for security capabilities when choosing an embedded device that touches potentially sensitive data.
RFID readers very much belong to the ecosystem wherein personal or user identification data is transmitted either to a host system such as a PC or to an endpoint such as a Human Machine Interface (HMI). A passive RFID transponder, soft credential such as a mobile phone app using BLE/NFC or smart cards and other contact-based credentials all can carry sensitive data or personal information. In the case of smart card or contact-based credentials, the storage of personal information such as name, address or date of birth is more prevalent compared to contactless credential where an identification number may be used.
Security as a concept
In general, security as a concept is always related to the entire system that includes RFID media (contact/contactless credentials), RFID reader, the host system and any database or cloud server. While accounting for security across a system is needed it is more important to consider the application or use case that is in question. One should carefully evaluate the consequences of any security breaches and if there is any sensitive information being exchanged from the RFID media to the host. As an example, the simple choice of RFID media may directly lead to a compromise in your intended application’s security. There are numerous references on security vulnerabilities related to Low Frequency (125KHz) contactless transponder types. The references focus on using interceptors to access unprotected static card information. The adversaries may then clone this credential that may be used for triggering action such as granting access to a facility or unlocking a computer. Some references also highlight vulnerabilities in the Wiegand interface about intercepting the data signals to capture card value.
Therefore, some older RFID transponders and communication interfaces that may be based on the aforementioned technology or have been subject to vulnerability hacks are now considered fundamentally compromised.
As mentioned previously, the overall security depends on every component of the system that includes the RFID reader. This article will mainly focus on some of the basic security considerations that need to be accounted for when choosing an RFID reader but also whether or not your application requires these abilities. Some of the key security considerations are as follows:
Does your application require encryption capabilities? If so, does the reader have the capability to execute cryptographic algorithms?
In every application where RFID technologies are involved there is a need to first assess whether encryption is required and if so, determine the exact channel where this needs to be enforced. It could be that the host interface requires the exchange of encrypted data or the air interface needs to transfer protected data. Once the requirements are established, one may then evaluate the strength of this security.
Furthermore, many types of contactless transponders can store data within their memory segments and encrypt or lock these segments with cryptographic keys. An apt card reader is one that can not only decrypt the memory segments and access the data but also provides an easy means for the end-user to carry out this operation. In many instances, the end-users have their own customised cryptographic keys for their credentials and are unwilling to share these keys with the card reader provider. Therefore, having the capability to load custom keys by someone other than the card reader manufacturer becomes essential. This can be facilitated in multiple ways, such as implementing high-level APIs and allowing the user to write applications for the card reader, or it could be enabling the customer with a graphical user interface to enter keys used to access data sectors.
Do you require encrypted data exchange? If so, where and can the card reader support this?
In a typical scenario, the card reader behaves as a medium to facilitate data collection and transfer between the contactless or contact-based transponder and the host system. The host system can either be an endpoint that locally validates the credential presented to it or it can be a microcontroller that sends data over the network to the cloud or a database for validation and authentication. As mentioned previously, assessing whether the need for encryption is between the RFID media and the reader or from the reader to the host is important. If the former, the appropriate credentials are required. Depending on this factor you may then consider choosing an appropriate RFID reader.
There are use cases wherein personal information such as name, address, date of birth or biometric data can be stored within the credential, eg: smart cards or passports as credentials. Therefore, encrypting the exchange of such data both between the credential and the reader as well as the reader and the host becomes critical. Moreover, encryption algorithm engines such as AES, DES, 3DES, or the capability to implement custom algorithms, need to be present on the card reader as this enables ease of integration. In cases where smartcards or contact-based credentials are used, the host system typically drives the communication in its entirety. So, the card reader must also have:
- Software capabilities such as Personal Computer Smart Card (PCSC) or Chip Card Interface Device (CCID) mode of communication. The availability of drivers to facilitate communication with the host also enables easy software integration.
- Hardware support for communication standards such as ISO7816 and the presence of Secure Access Modules (SAM) slots and other contact-based interfaces.