Stephanie Weagle
Stephanie Weagle
Download PDF version
Related Links

Large event venues spend significant resources on physical security, and the vast majority invest in video surveillance systems as a way of monitoring public areas such as parking lots, garages and seating, as well as “backstage” areas such as loading docks and offices. Even though the camera footage is often preserved for investigating incidents, for the most part, video footage goes untapped because – realistically – security staff cannot constantly and efficiently monitor cameras in real-time or review the high volumes of archived video.

Video analytics powered by Artificial Intelligence

Increasingly, event venues are overcoming this challenge and maximising this video data by investing in intelligent video surveillance. In this article, I will explore how the combination of traditional surveillance and groundbreaking video content analytics enables event venues to not only optimise physical security and safety, but also improve customer service, streamline operations, and gather valuable business intelligence.

Deep learning and artificial intelligence-based video content analytic systems detect, identify, extract, and catalog all the objects that appear in video footage based on classes and attributes such as gender, appearance similarity, color or size. This – along with behavioral detection, such as object interactions, dwell times, and navigation paths, as well as face and license plate recognition – enables searchable, actionable and quantifiable analysis of video. The technology makes it easy for users to accelerate post-event investigations, improve situational awareness, and derive critical business insights from video data.

Accelerate post-event investigations, improve situational awareness, and derive critical business insights

Accelerating investigations

Where there are crowds, it’s not uncommon for medical or criminal incidents to transpire. In the aftermath, security teams must quickly understand the scene and, by making video searchable, video analytics helps them efficiently gather information or evidence from multiple camera. Whereas a manual search of video footage would require hours, if not days, of valuable time and staff resources – while being subject to human error – a video content analytics system enables effective multi-video search using a variety of filters, so that post-incident investigations can be focused and, thereby, accelerated. For instance, if witnesses claim that a man in a yellow shirt caused a disturbance and then drove away in a blue pickup truck, security could filter video to review instances where people or vehicles matching those descriptions appeared, and then focus their investigation on relevant video evidence.

For the same example, if the perpetrator was still at large in the venue, security managers would want to track the person’s movements and, ultimately, apprehend him. Using the same cataloged metadata that drives video search, intelligent video surveillance accelerates real-time response to developing situations from threats and suspicious behaviors to emergencies, or even any behavior that requires closer monitoring or intervention. Something as mundane as an unwieldy queue forming at a concession stand can alert logic that increases operators’ situational awareness and ability to effectively intervene. By understanding developing situations in real-time, they can respond more quickly to prevent or solve a problem.

Rule-based real time alerts

Users can configure rule-based real-time alerts, based on specific scenarios – such as when people counts in the defined space next to the cashier are higher than the specified threshold, indicating a queue, or when vehicles are detected dwelling in a no-park zone or sensitive security area. In the case of the offender in the yellow shirt, security could configure alerts to notify for appearances of men in yellow shirts or blue pickup trucks within the event complex. If they’re able to extract the perpetrator’s face or license plate from the video search, security officers can also identify and track the specific person and vehicle of interest.

Intelligent video surveillance users can compile “watchlists”

Object recognition is helpful for tracking specific, identified threats, but it can also be leveraged for locating missing persons or vehicles or offering VIP services to guests who comply. Intelligent video surveillance users can compile “watchlists” – that include persons of interest, such as past agitators, recognised criminals or terrorists, missing persons or VIPs – to be alerted when matches for these faces appear in video. Face recognition can also be used to differentiate recognised employees from visitors that are not authorised to be in certain spaces in order to prevent security breaches.

Because camera conditions aren’t always optimal for “in the wild” face and license plate recognition – where lighting conditions or camera angles don’t always allow for a pristine face or plate capture – it is critical to have a comprehensive video content analysis tool for triggering alerts based object classifications and non-personally-identifiable parameters.

Optimising Operations Based on Business Intelligence

While having real-time situational awareness is crucial for proactive intervention to developing situations, understanding long-term activity and trends can be equally important for an events venue or stadium. With video analytics, video surveillance data can be aggregated over time to generate statistical intelligence, trend reports, and data visualisations for operational intelligence. This capability transforms video surveillance from a siloed security tool to an intelligence platform with broad value for business groups across the organisation. Marketing departments can gain visitor demographic information for targeted advertising and product placements. On-site retailers can uncover how visitors navigate their stores and the products or spaces that draw the most attention. Property management can follow heatmaps demonstrating where visitors dwell and the durations they stay at certain exhibits or areas, to base rental and leasing fees on actionable and quantifiable intelligence. Operations managers can more effectively plan and hire staff for events, by analysing visitor traffic trends, entry and exit points and occupancy statistics.  

Video surveillance data can be aggregated over time to generate statistical intelligence

For these reasons and more, event organisations that already rely on CCTV networks should consider how to better leverage those existing investments to deliver substantial value across the organisation. By making video searchable, actionable and quantifiable, intelligent video surveillance empowers event managers to enhance public safety and physical security, while also streamlining operations and improving customer service.

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version

Author profile

Stephanie Weagle
Stephanie Weagle Chief Marketing Officer, BriefCam

Related videos

Panasonic and WolfVision collaborate for first integrated display and wireless presentation solution

Panasonic and WolfVision collaborate for first integrated display and wireless presentation solution
Videonetics Intelligent Traffic Management System deployed in Chennai

Videonetics Intelligent Traffic Management System deployed in Chennai
Panasonic introduces the new 30.000 lumens 4K laserprojector PT-RQ35

Panasonic introduces the new 30.000 lumens 4K laserprojector PT-RQ35

In case you missed it

ISC West rescheduled again to October 5-8
ISC West rescheduled again to October 5-8

ISC West, in collaboration with premier sponsor SIA, is rescheduling the ISC West 2020 event to take place October 5-8 at Sands Expo in Las Vegas. The SIA Education@ISC conference will be October 5-7, and the exhibition will be Oct. 6-8. Previously, ISC West had announced the postponement of the 2020 edition of ISC West to July. However, given the continually evolving COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home guidelines, organisers deemed the July dates no longer viable for the security industry. ISC West has expressed concern for everyone impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus. Based on Reed Exhibitions’ close monitoring of ongoing developments with the virus, recent reports from public health officials and extensive consultation with partners in the global security community, they have rescheduled ISC West. ISC West takes pride in offering vital business opportunities to customers, including networking, education and access to new products and technologies, and are committed to making the event live up to high standards. Over the coming weeks, along with ISC West’s Premier Sponsor SIA, ISC West organisers will continue to serve the industry, creating ways to connect, collaborate and keep the world moving during this difficult period.

What’s the next big thing in video image quality?
What’s the next big thing in video image quality?

Superior image quality has been the “holy grail” of the video surveillance business for several years. A transition to 4K images and a race to ever-higher pixel counts have dominated product development conversations for a while now. However, it’s now possible that the tide has turned. These days, data is sometimes more important than image quality, and increasing use of smaller-format mobile devices has helped to make image quality variations moot. As the industry changes, we asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What’s the next big thing in video image quality (beyond 4K and megapixel)?

How do agricultural security systems measure up against livestock theft?
How do agricultural security systems measure up against livestock theft?

“Some embark on farmyard heists whilst others are devoted to back-bedroom chicken sanctuaries,” a quote taken from Channel 4’s new documentary ‘How to Steal Pigs and Influence People’. Whilst many think this is part of the positive vegan uprising, The National Pig Association have expressed grave concern of the glamorisation and condoning of livestock theft from farms. Wesley Omar, who was featured in the documentary, was found guilty of theft after he broke into a farm and stole a pig stating "he was saving it from slaughter." Due to this ‘humane reasoning,’ he received a 12 month community order and completed 100 hours of unpaid work. However, the farmer in question incurred huge losses as he could not reclaim the pig due to potential contamination and had a cost of £6,000 to upgrade his security. The cost of rural crime Opportunistic thieves have now turned into organised criminals According to NFU Mutual, the cost of rural crime has risen by 12% since 2017, and the Home Office statistics stated that 26% of rural businesses experienced at least one crime incident in 2018. However, the face of rural crime is changing, with M.O.’s shifting. What once were opportunistic thieves have now turned into organised criminals stealing heavy machinery and livestock. One example saw around 200 sheep stolen in the last three months within the Wiltshire area alone. Due to the volume of these incidents, police speculated only skilled sheep rustlers could conduct this crime so efficiently and undisturbed. The result of this crime has cost the agricultural industry £3m in 2019 alone. However, theft isn’t the only emerging rural crime trend hitting these farmers. Fly tipping on private land has risen considerably over the past few years with figures constantly rising. Once again, like the face of rural theft, criminals are evolving. The Environment Agency has stated that organised gangs are making high profits through ‘waste removal’, undercutting legitimate waste management sites through fly tipping. This crime is affecting 67% of farms and landowners as criminals try to evade landfill taxes. But what happens when you’re the victim of this crime? According to Countryside Alliance, it is the only rural offence where landowners are legally responsible for the disposal of said waste, costing them around £47m each year. So, how can farmers and agricultural landowners protect their premises and assets from both animal rights activists and organised criminals? A scheme has been introduced within specific areas in order to curb the increasing rates of rural crime across England and Wales. Dedicated police teams have been created to provide protection and support to rural areas, with specialist knowledge in dealing with cases. Agricultural physical security How does the farming industry's physical security measure up against these criminals? With this in mind, how does the farming industry's physical security measure up against these criminals? How can they prevent these targeted attacks on their livelihoods? One area that should be considered is a line of defence that deters, detects and delays these intruders - rather than allowing them onto the land - whilst waiting for police to respond. Security measures nowadays are able to delay intrusions, being the difference between criminals getting away and getting caught. A physical fencing system with anti-cut and anti-climb features would offer the first line of defence to farmers and landowners by restricting access onto their fields. Alongside effective high security fencing systems, used to prevent livestock trailers entering farmers fields, entry points need to be reviewed and addressed on whether they are effectively deterring criminals. Many successful livestock thefts are due to organised criminals and their vehicles being able to access fields undetected. Improving the security of field perimeters and entry points is the first step in protecting a farmer's livelihood against criminals. In turn, having a single entry point in and out of fields and premises is also an effective deterrent. Properties with various exit plans are more likely to be targeted as criminals have a higher percentage of escaping. Access point security Security measures such as CCTV cameras or motion sensor lighting have quick installation times In order to increase security at field access points, blocking off the gateways to these fields would act as an extra deterrent to those looking to steal livestock and fly-tip. With perimeter and access point security comes additional physical security measures that could help prevent the theft of livestock. Security measures such as CCTV cameras or motion sensor lighting have quick installation times that help detect an intruder rather than deter and delay like perimeter security. With rural crime on the rise, livestock theft and other criminal activity is becoming a common occurrence for farmers and agricultural landowners. Rural crime is not only having detrimental effects on the individuals but also communities across the UK. Many other industries such as the commercial industry and sports sectors utilise effective physical security within their premises in order to protect their assets. And so we are asking; why is the agricultural industry any different?

Featured white papers
Beyond security: access control for multi-tenant sites

Beyond security: access control for multi-tenant sites

Download
Reducing the cost of video surveillance system deployment and operation

Reducing the cost of video surveillance system deployment and operation

Download
RFID and smartphone readers in physical access control

RFID and smartphone readers in physical access control

Download
ISC West
Arecont Vision Costar (AV Costar) to exhibit new ConteraIP Megapixel Cameras at ISC West 2020

Arecont Vision Costar (AV Costar) to exhibit new ConteraIP Megapixel Cameras at ISC West 2020
Genetec to host its first virtual tradeshow Connect’DX 2020 to connect with physical security professionals

Genetec to host its first virtual tradeshow Connect’DX 2020 to connect with physical security professionals
IP audio and control innovator Barix opens Innovation Centre in Aveiro, Portugal

IP audio and control innovator Barix opens Innovation Centre in Aveiro, Portugal
More expert commentary
The critical factor of specialisation in improving IoT, video and business practices

The critical factor of specialisation in improving IoT, video and business practices
Managing security during unprecedented times of home working

Managing security during unprecedented times of home working
Face recognition: Privacy concerns and social benefits

Face recognition: Privacy concerns and social benefits
Featured products
Climax HSGW-G Home Security Gateway Series

Climax HSGW-G Home Security Gateway Series
Hikvision Touch-free MinMoe face recognition

Hikvision Touch-free MinMoe face recognition
HID Signo 20 contactless smartcard reader

HID Signo 20 contactless smartcard reader
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy