New Milestone CEO will carry on company mission to ‘Make the World See’

As the new Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Systems, Thomas Jensen pledges to continue the company’s focus on protecting people and assets and to help organisations gain insight and optimise their business processes.
Seeking to fulfil Milestone’s mission to ‘Make the World See,’ Jensen will maintain Milestone’s approach of being an open video management system (VMS) platform and having an open company culture.
End-user communities
“I will also be working to expand Milestone’s VMS into new areas and applications —for example, to monitor beach erosion as the climate continues to warm up around the world,” says Jensen. “I believe the future of VMS is about bridging the gap between security and applications that go beyond security.”
Jensen’s previous experience in the IT industry contributes to his understanding of the entire channel. His experience as a generalist – extending beyond IT – enables understanding of the business side of things in addition to the skills, strengths and motivations of the people who work at Milestone, its channel, partner networks and the end-user communities.
People-first approach
“One crucial thing my career taught me is the importance of your team members,” he says. “A former manager once told me that success is the sum of the success of your team. And, luckily, Milestone already has a strong culture and people-first approach. This is one of the things that attracted me to this job.”
The new CEO plans to spend his first 90 days building relationships and getting to know the company and the team members. He will be present in conversations with all Milestone people as well as partners and system integrators. “I want to ensure there is continuity and resilience so that my joining Milestone is a seamless transition,” Jensen says. “Furthermore, my focus will be to further build on the strengths of Milestone to create long-term sustainable growth.”
Video-enabled insights
Jensen sees security through two lenses: on one hand, protecting people and property, and on the other, providing video-enabled insights for public and private companies to be able to make better decisions. On the protection side, businesses have room to grow as technologies move to provide more affordable, more powerful, and more interoperable solutions.
A transformative element in the future evolution of video management is the cloud
Regarding video-enabled insights, there is great potential, and Milestone is forging deeper relationships with partners and system integrators of important verticals such as cities, education, transportation, and retail. A transformative element in the future evolution of video management is the cloud, which will advance the deployment of technologies across the board.
Best software integrations
“I will be spending time working with our organisation and partners to evolve Milestone’s cloud strategy and cloud partnerships to address the opportunities that lie ahead,” says Jensen.
“I also think that Milestone’s belief in being open and giving integrators and end-users the freedom to choose the best software integrations available in the market is a philosophy that we've held dear from the very beginning — and this will become critical in the future as VMS solutions continue to evolve.”
Safer business environment
As the COVID-19 pandemic has raged on, Milestone Systems has continued its operation as usual, deploying safety measurements as needed to protect both employees and the partners they work with. COVID-19 has impacted everyone, every business and every government and organisation around the world, says Jensen.
We’re working with our partners to design a safer business environment with VMS-enabled solutions"
“I think it taught us all a lesson in empathy and how we need to respect differences in behaviour, regulations and compliance, customs and even each other,” he says. “At Milestone, we’re working with our partners to design a safer business environment with VMS-enabled solutions for social distancing, queue management, and contact tracing.”
Creating security solutions
“The past 50 years of digital technology and the past 20 years of IP technology have taught us that technologies eventually converge, and in some cases merge,” says Jensen. “Sometimes functions merge and channels converge, other times it’s the networks that come closer together, but none of this is absolute and universal.”
“This is why we need to listen and learn from each other and be respectful of differences in the industry and the channel—particularly cultural and regional differences.” Jensen adds: “The technology company of the future — which I believe Milestone is becoming — will not dictate solutions but will instead partner with IT and security stakeholders to create security solutions that meet each customer’s unique challenge and environment.”