Lessons Learned with Merit LININ: What is the most innovative COVID-19 solution?

The COVID-19 pandemic is the defining global health crisis of our time. In order to be able to fight against it, mask detection and temperature measurement have become daily routines for everyone. In this situation, Merit LILIN, with over 40 years of experience in IP video manufacturers of IP cameras, recording devices, and software, have created a cost-effective COVID-19 solution to ensure end-user health and safety.
Temperature measurement
Many solutions should provide temperature information, with alert settings that trigger alarms when temperatures are high. The main component of LILIN Temperature Measuring Camera is a dual-lens camera with two sensors, one a visible image lens and the other a thermal array sensor. This design not only provides temperature information and color image information but also high-temperature alert settings when the temperature exceeds.
Mask detection
With COVID-19 rules and regulations now incorporating person protection equipment such as masks, many solutions are now geared towards mask detection. LILIN has its own mask detection AI, which can be run on an i3 CPU-supported PC. Using the LILIN AI system and Aida NAV server, the system can recognise if the person is wearing a mask or not.
If the system identifies a user that is not wearing a mask, an alert goes out with an image of the person. It allows the application to run automatically and enforces the wearing of masks in many situations. A notification is sent to an administrator when an image of a person is captured.
Social distancing measures
In addition to temperature measurement and mask detection becoming daily epidemic prevention matters, maintaining social distance is extremely significant as well. Through the LILIN Aida detection system, people can calculate the social density and use it with alarm notifications, if an area exceeds the density threshold.
Moreover, the LILIN COVID-19 solution has a wide range of applications in different sectors, including schools, public transportation systems, offices, retail and more. By doing so, extensive safety measures can combat COVID-19, providing the public with intelligent epidemic prevention solutions, through innovative AI detection systems.