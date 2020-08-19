I have come to realise that it is too easy to underestimate the skills and knowledge your business has when it comes to trying new things. As a case in point, a few years ago TDSi was asked by an existing customer to help them develop sensing technology they were advised to employ by their government. My initial reaction was that we were flattered but it was not something within our comfort zone. However, the customer was insistent that they believed we had the right expertise and knowledge to help them, and that is exactly what we did. It is amazingly easy to become blinkered and to put your business’s abilities within artificial confines. Our customers often have a more holistic view from the outside looking in, something that gave us a valuable lesson in believing in our abilities and challenging ourselves to evolve beyond what we have achieved before.