Being in the physical security industry for almost two decades has been an exciting journey, with significant changes that have impacted the world of security. Companies today must be proactive when it comes to securing their facility and are lucky to have so many choices when it comes to security technology. From the beginning, the ISC West show was always at the forefront of new technology and brought together the very best technology and industry professionals in the “City of Lights”.
Back in 2001 when I first entered the security world, video surveillance was the key driver, and transitioning from analog cameras to IP video cameras was the talk of the town. In the early 2000s, the ISC West show was filled with video manufacturers showcasing their new IP cameras and the IT folks were just starting to get involved with the security decisions. Back then the ISC West show consisted of a myriad of video manufacturers exhibiting their camera lines. Where now in 2020 the high-profile enterprise-level camera manufacturers dominate the show floor. Over the last two decades, keeping up with the technology advancements of IP cameras was a difficult feat for most camera manufacturers and the high-profile manufacturers who had the funds to invest in R & D were the only ones that survived.
Changing the game in video surveillance and access control
In the early 2000s, the ISC West show was filled with video manufacturers showcasing their new IP cameras Another huge change that our industry has seen over the years was the increase in the number of acquisitions. Smaller security manufacturers started being acquired by the larger ones, which changed the game in video surveillance and access control. In addition to manufacturers, large security integrators like Convergint Technologies & Anixter were also buying smaller commercial integrators and dominating the market. At ISC West today, you will see predominately high profile – big name manufacturers and integrators where the smaller companies were either acquired or went out of business.
Revolutions in the industry
The security industry also faced a huge revolution with three major technologies driving growth in the security market – Network-based technologies (IoT enabled solutions), Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) and Mobile Credentials. ISC West saw this evolution coming and created specific educational seminars dedicated to these topics. Another big push that came into play in the last few years was being able to integrate a host of technologies like video and access control by using an open architecture platform. Many partnerships were formed in the security industry due to this massive push for integration. At ISC West, we now see many companies having their partners sharing booth space. This helps reduce costs for exhibitors in addition to giving smaller companies credibility by being recognized with the bigger players in the industry. In addition, ISC West makes it easy for attendees to plan out their show schedule in advance with the mobile app; creating a convenient way to access show information from mobile devices.
Emerging excitement
Today, ISC West continues to be an exciting show that is jammed packed with educational sessions, networking events, and new pavilions that help segment the security industry into different sectors. An example of some new technology pavilions includes drones & robotics, loss prevention & supply chains, and emerging tech. All new start-up companies that are 5 years old or less can be part of the emerging tech section of the show. Here entrepreneurs can unveil new and upcoming security technologies; creating a win win situation for any size business looking to make its name known in the industry.
New technology, innovations and rising trends
Another huge focus at the ISC West show is public safety. A full range of solutions are offered at the Public Safety Pavilion including barriers/bollards/gates/perimeter security, surveillance, access control, and alarms - along with innovative technologies for gunshot and drug detection, license plate recognition, acoustics, facial recognition and AI, connected vehicles, communication systems and devices, alerts and monitoring, and active shooter solutions and training. Virtual reality demonstrations have also been available at the show to help attendees with preventative measures when it comes to school and public safety. Some new vape and metal detection technology built on the IoT concept will be featured at ISC West 2020 to help combat the vaping epidemic in our country. With active shooter incidents on the rise, metal detection and perimeter protection at schools will be an important part of the show.
Awards and showcases
When it comes to show press, we have also seen an influx of awards for security manufacturers that are exhibiting at the show. The major security publications have been offering manufacturers the opportunity to submit a product in distinct categories and win a prestigious award at the show. This creates "buzz" about your product and great for social media postings. Live video interviews at an exhibitors' booth has also become a very popular tool to increase brand awareness and thought leadership for exhibitors. The ISC West show offers numerous ways to drive traffic to your booth and promote new product launches seamlessly. Over the years, the show has created a conduit for manufactures and integrators to showcase new products and technologies to end users across multiple vertical markets.
At the top of the game
While the security industry continues to evolve, the one thing that stays constant is the wealth of information that ISC West offers to its attendees. The show always brings together the latest technologies and thought leaders that will continue to change the game in security for years to come.