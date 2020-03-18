ISC West has been on a strong momentum path over the last 3 years, and has evolved to a comprehensive and converged security event – covering the spectrum of physical security, public safety, cyber-physical convergence, IoT/connected security, emerging technologies such as AI and Lidar, and advanced detection technology. Its notion of 'comprehensive security for a safer, connected world' encompasses both the integration of key technologies along with the need for cross-functional teams collaboration – and themes of workforce development and diversity in security.
Along with its premier sponsor SIA (Security Industry Association), a highlight of ISC West is the SIA Education @ ISC West conference programme. With over 80 sessions (via a paid conference pass) and high-profile keynotes (open to all badge types), the event provides a strong combination of education/training along with a large expo floor (over 300,000 of exhibit space) and a total of 30,000 expected attendees. Here are some examples:
Day 1 Keynote: Wednesday, March 18, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Scaling Enterprise Risk Management at the Speed of Global Transportation
Charles Burns, head of security – new mobility, Uber, will explain how Uber navigates a challenging landscape by using technology to enable their business, secure company assets and ensure the safety of riders and drivers globally.
Day 2 Keynote: Thursday, March 19, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
On the Edge of Transformation: Securing a Connected Future With IoT
Brought to you by: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Michael MacKenzie, general manager, Amazon IoT Connectivity & Control, AWS, will explain how AWS IoT enables organisations to protect the evolving security-focused Internet of Things ecosystem, built on the rapidly progressing marketplace underscored by the convergence of our digital and physical worlds, in order to secure the connected world of tomorrow.
March 18, 2020, 9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
"I Dreamed a Dream": Leading in the Smart/Safe/Connected City Revolution: There are millions of devices already deployed in cities across the country and around the world. With billions more coming, those devices have a significant impact on the delivery of a range of services including safety and security. In this session, there will be a discussion of how to form a smart/safe/connected city strike force to create a positive business environment and mitigate public safety threats.
March 18, 2020, 9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Security on The Ledge: Transforming Willis Tower, an American Icon: As a DHS SAFETY Act designated site, balancing the demands of the building’s distinction with the competitive leasing market and trends toward open, collaborative workspaces is a challenging feat. This session will explore how the design team weaves physical security and technologies into the renovation, embracing a five-star operational experience in this high-population, high-throughput symbol of Chicago.
March 19, 2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
How Robotics Enables Cybersecurity With a Human Touch: Access control is a vital element of any cybersecurity programme. It can tell you who has badged into the system, but not who is actually on the premises. By integrating robots into a security team, it can capitalise on robotics technology with a human factor to help security managers know who is in the facility after hours, and to protect an organisation from cyber breaches.
March 19, 2020, 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Diversity & Inclusion in the Security Industry – Your Questions Answered!: Do you know the meaning of (and the difference between) “diversity” and “inclusion”? Do you know how diversity and inclusion (D&I) can contribute to your business goals and help achieve competitive advantage? This session will explore the importance of D&I to the success of the security industry now and in the future.
March 19, 2020, 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
DHS Town Hall Meeting @ ISC West: Enhancing Security and Doing Business at the Speed of Life: DHS is changing the way they do business in areas of contracting, tech-scouting, and experimentation. They are seeking new ideas and partners to enhance security and accelerate technology solutions. This meeting will explore what DHS is doing to ensure things like passenger checkpoints, cargo container screening, and first responder operations. (note: OPEN TO ALL BADGE TYPES)
“SIA and ISC West deliver the most robust and compelling educational programmeming possible through the SIA Education@ISC West conference programme,” said Dr. Elli Voorhees, director of education and training at SIA. “Each year, SIA volunteers review many expert conference proposals to determine the most cutting-edge sessions and topics that will drive success for the industry.”