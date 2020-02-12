ISC West attendees include physical and IT security professionals; dealers, installers, integrators, end-users (from various vertical markets), law enforcement/government officials, consultants, specifiers, architects, engineers, consultants, and more. Within the ISC brand, we are continuing to diversify and grow the number of attendees by attracting international visitors, as well as encouraging physical and IT/IoT teams to visit the show together.
Our VIP programme, branded the ISC Executives' Club® programme, attracts the highest level attendees who have buying power for their organisation. Members include: high level end-users from government, education, healthcare, retail, casino gaming (and other verticals), national integrators (along with their End User customers), specifying security consultants, and independent dealers/installers with open projects and decision-making power. Some examples of Executive Club clients attending this year's event are the Department of Homeland Security, Apple, Google, San Francisco 49’ers, Sephora, AirBnB, and United Airlines, just to name a few. “We are so honored to have such dedicated and influential customers in our Executive Club programme. They are among the top thought leaders of the physical/IT security industry, and we are truly grateful for their loyalty to our event brand”, said Sharon Kelley, ISC Attendee Relations Manager.
The show floor
The show floor has six featured areas to mirror the evolution of the converged security industry. The areas include: Public Safety, Smart Home, Connected Security, Emerging Tech, Drones & Robotics, and (new for this year) Loss Prevention & Supply Chain. The Emerging Tech and Loss Prevention & Supply Chain areas will be located in the Venetian Ballroom, along with the International VIP attendee lounge, and Venetian Ballroom Theatre, which will feature complimentary Drone & Robotics and Loss Prevention education sessions, along with the Mission 500 5k run/2k walk awards ceremony. At the show, you’ll see a new ISC re-brand that has created more identifiable segments and will assist with easier show floor navigations for attendees.The ISC Executives' Club® programme attracts the highest level attendees
There is never a shortage of special events at ISC West. Below are a few you won't want to miss:
- Charity Events (AIREF Golf Classic, Mission 500 5k run/2k walk)
- Awards Ceremonies (Sammy Awards, New Product Showcase Awards)
- Industry parties (SIA Market Leaders Reception, ISC West Customer Appreciation Party at TAO).
These events are designed to enable attendees and exhibitors network with peers and forge new connections. Visit the ISC website for a list of all our Special Events taking place.
Women in security
SIA Women in Security Forum is thrilled to be hosting the second annual breakfast at ISC West
In addition, the SIA Women in Security Forum is thrilled to be hosting the second annual breakfast at ISC West. “It’s great to see the security industry embrace this initiative and we hope signature events like this will continue to raise awareness of the importance of gender diversity as a competitive differentiator” states Kim Landgraf, SIA Liaison for the Women in Security Forum. This year’s breakfast will feature keynote speaker, Jaime Paris Boisvert, GM for Siemens Smart City Infrastructure. Jaime will share her insights on leading strategy, sales, and operations whilst working closely with clients to deliver solutions that optimise buildings and infrastructure by improving energy efficiency, comfort, safety, and security.
Looking beyond ISC West this March, the ISC Security Events portfolio for 2020 also includes the Expo Seguridad event in Mexico City in April, ISC Brazil in Sao Paulo in June, and ISC East in New York City in November (co-located with Infosecurity North America).