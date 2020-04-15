The drive for learning doesn’t diminish, even in times of a global pandemic. To accommodate the demands of social distancing, more training today happens online.

“We have seen unprecedented international demand for our portfolio of online training courses ranging from small installation companies to the largest organisations, across a wide range of sectors,” says Jerry Alfandari, Group Marketing Manager of Linx International Group, a U.K. training firm. “More than ever, businesses are looking to ensure they have the skills in-house to coordinate their response to the changing situation. Individuals are also taking this time to upskill themselves for when we return to ‘normal’ by bringing something with them they didn’t have before. Perhaps unsurprisingly, people are still seeking to better themselves for what will be, eventually, a competitive market.”

Tavcom Training, part of the Linx International Group, provides technical security training delivered by expert tutors on topics such as CCTV, Access Control, Intruder and Fire and also CCTV Control Room and Security Management. Given the practical nature of the courses, the majority have historically been delivered in a state-of-the-art training centre through interactive workshops.

However, in order to best protect their staff and learners, and following government guidelines, Tavcom have closed their training centre for the time being. Learners are still able to book into classroom courses for later in the year with a choice of two learning centres now being offered: Hampshire or the recently established training centre in Shipley.

For those who prefer to learn online, Tavcom delivers accredited online security training. “Given the situation we are all in at the moment, our online courses have seen an 86% increase in demand over the last several months,” says Alfandari. All online courses offer the same level of support as the classroom courses, with many accredited to BTEC level 3 and 5, catering to professionals of varying skill levels and experience.

“Our online courses remain as accessible as ever, with huge numbers of security systems engineers and professionals seeking to use this [quarantine] time to improve their professional development,” Alfandari says. “We encourage all people to consider the benefits of eLearning and, if they need any advice, to reach out to the Tavcom training team.”

It’s more important now than ever before that learners are able to access Tavcom’s online learning programmes and continue in their professional development, he says. To help facilitate learning, the company has discounted 25% off the portfolio of eLearning courses, many of which are BTEC accredited and come with expert tutor support.

“We are also introducing new interactive ways of teaching traditionally classroom-based courses with the aid of Zoom virtual classroom courses, led by our tutors,” says Alfandari. “From the learner’s own home, they will be able to undertake their chosen training course and return to the training centre later in the year to complete the practical assessment.”

Even the most well-prepared organisations with extensive contingency plans have been stunned by the scale and speed of the current situation. Alfandari says: “We are finding especially our Intruder Alarms courses for repair and maintenance engineers have been exceptionally popular; those skill sets remain as in demand as ever in these troubled times.”

A sister company, PerpetuityARC Training, offers Security Management BTEC Level 4 and Risk, Crisis and Disaster Management BTEC Level 4 courses that are purposely designed to help businesses and those responsible for security learn how to identify threats, risks and vulnerabilities, and create a comprehensive plan that will enable practical measures to be applied to mitigate the impact. Both courses run via two media: classroom or online and are tutor-supported so learners have a choice according to what best suits their needs and requirements.

An online Essential Security Practices course is comprised of 12 modules designed to introduce the essentials of corporate security. Modules can be bought individually or as a whole course and will establish fundamental knowledge of best security practice. “It’s a great starting place if you’re new to security or want to brush up on your expertise,” says Alfandari.

Maintaining a security presence is a challenge during a global pandemic. “With people following guidelines by staying at home, we’ve been working hard to drive the message that learning doesn’t stop just because you can’t go out,” says Alfandari. “People may think that because they can’t get to the training centre then they can’t train, but that’s just not the case.”

Between Tavcom Training and PerpetuityARC Training, there are more than 20 distance learning courses including ASIS International and The Security Institute, all of which can be accessed at home, at a learner’s own pace. “It’s important that people understand that we’re still here, still available and that we haven’t ‘gone away’,” says Alfandari. “Our training centres may be closed for now, but our courses are still very much running. “

“These are, without doubt, extremely difficult times,” he adds. “We are here for our learners. Our team are working hard behind the scenes to facilitate the best possible learning experience during this time, and we encourage all potential learners to really use this and make the most of it. Whether you want a refresher in security basics or finally to start on that qualification you’ve been putting off, we are here to help you in your professional development.”