Prior to the last few years, the level of lighting in an area had a lot to do with the quality of the incoming video from a surveillance camera. That has changed, though, as more advanced technology enters the market and improves. The ability to see detail and color in the dark is one of the most important aspects of a security camera and there, are many technical factors that influence this ability, such as the sensitivity of the image sensor, speed of the lens, and applied image processing. Obviously, it can be hard to see details when bright lights distort images of people and property, so having cameras that dynamically optimise exposure settings to capture details in parking lots, city streets, schools, college campuses, and construction sites takes the guesswork out of investigations when these images need to be analysed.