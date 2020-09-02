Fredrik Forslund
Fredrik Forslund
Since lockdown came into effect, organisations globally have undergone years' worth of transformations in a matter of months. Whether it’s been to transition their operations online or moving their IT infrastructure to the cloud, there’s no denying that the face of business has changed permanently, experiencing a seismic shift, both operationally and culturally. As we enter the “next normal” there remains a great deal of uncertainty around what the next twelve months holds and how organisations can navigate turbulence in the face of a possible recession.

One of the most notable and widely reported trends has been the switch to remote methods of work, or home working. And even with news of some businesses returning to their places of work and office spaces opening at reduced capacity, it’s widely speculated that for some, the home office environment is here to stay.

Lower operational costs, greater flexibility and productivity driven

For the vast majority, however, working from home is an entirely new process. In fact, a recent survey from IBM revealed that more than 80% of respondents either rarely worked from home or not at all prior to the pandemic. And in turn, more than half are now doing so with their personal laptops and devices. While the benefits of a more remote workforce are well documented – lower operational costs, greater flexibility and productivity driven by being able to access shared workspaces and applications from anywhere, at any time, and on any device – it does represent a sizeable concern in terms of security and data protection.

An evolving threat landscape

In the IBM survey, it was also revealed that organisations had not implemented any new security policies to help guide their staff when it comes to handling sensitive customer data and password management. And with so many employees logging on from residential networks, through personal devices that may be more easily compromised, the overall attack surface has greatly increased, raising the risk of potential corporate and sensitive data leakage in their new home office settings.

The challenge is that bad actors love this new reality, as employees are far more likely to fall victim to a cyberattack when working outside of the office’s firewall. A survey released by INTERPOL, showed that cybercrime had grown at an “alarming pace” as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a particularly large increase in phishing scams/fraud (59%), malware/ransomware (36%), malicious domains (22%), and fake news (14%). And this should be real cause for concern for organisations, because should one employee fall victim to a data breach through a scam or spear phishing attempt, for example, that company will be liable to pay potentially huge fines in line with national data regulatory standards.

In April this year, the UK’s data protection watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the EU, did both announce that they would temporarily soften their enforcement of the GDPR. However, this was not a cause for organisations to become complacent and neglect the data protection policies they had worked so hard to implement in their office environments. The momentary change actually means very little in terms of the critical importance of safeguarding private and sensitive data.

Don’t slip into bad habits

It’s essential that all organisations implement proper audit trails to track and account for any and all data

It’s fair to expect that the move to a home office will inevitably make employees feel, well, more at home. And with that might come a relaxation in their approach to data management best practices and the adoption of a few bad habits. One thing to consider about a remote workforce, is it’s highly likely that everything will be saved to a desktop as temporary data or in permanent folders, particularly if access to central, cloud-based workspaces and platforms is impaired or restricted.

The issue here is that this can impair an organisation’s chain of custody over its organisational and customer data. It’s essential that all organisations implement proper audit trails to track and account for any and all data in their possession. With data stored locally on a device and off-premises, this data immediately becomes harder to audit and presents a significant risk to the organisation. It’s crucial that both the organisation and its employees understand how to actively clean up this type of environment. Managing documents through centralised cloud-based workspaces, is a much better way to continuously manage data stored.

What this all comes down to is a need to account for the significant cultural shift all organisations are experiencing. While certain aspects of our day-to-day working life certainly won’t be business as usual, an area that can’t slip is data management and the safeguarding of private data. Ensuring that privacy is ingrained in all processes, new and existing, and maintaining the mantra that security should be every employee’s top priority is crucial. Give data privacy the time and respect it deserves, make it part of the company’s culture, and a compliant, secure workforce will follow.

Basic hygiene and remote solutions = a healthy remote workforce

So, what is the best way to ensure a remote workforce is following data management best practices and keeping home offices secure? Primarily it comes down to following many of the basic hygiene practices and guidelines that organisations should already be following. Don’t sit on sensitive data in your home office that is not needed and no longer holds any value to the business. Maintain a full audit trail of any and all data from point of collection, right through to end-of-life and erasure. And ultimately carry out the permanent and irreversible erasure of data when it becomes redundant, obsolete, or trivial (ROT), to reduce your risk – in fact, it’s completely possible to carry out certified data erasure of selected data remotely.

Don’t sit on sensitive data in your home office that is not needed

Equally, a lot of concerns about ensuring your workforce is following security protocols and maintaining regulatory compliance can be alleviated through tools and processes that you don’t even have to think about. Appropriate methods of data sanitisation can be achieved through automated solutions that can be pushed out by administrators to help continuously protect employees in the background, without the need for a significant shift or change from normal routines. Remote erasure practices also enable the sanitisation of devices that reach end-of-life, these can then be transported to the device processor without the threat of sensitive data being intercepted.

In these uncertain times, organisations will undoubtedly be challenged in new ways, but it’s vital that they don’t fall victim to new data management challenges and risk facing wholly avoidable fines from data breaches. Security and achieving compliance have always been about the journey, not the destination, and this is yet another step in that journey. It won’t happen overnight, and it must be a company-wide effort. Employee education is essential, and privacy should be built into every part of the organisation across departments, not just across IT or legal departments.

Fredrik Forslund
Fredrik Forslund VP Enterprise & Cloud Erasure Solutions, Blancco

How can thermal cameras be used effectively for fever detection?
How can thermal cameras be used effectively for fever detection?

The COVID-19 global pandemic continues, and more and more companies are looking for ways to continue (or resume) operations while minimising the coronavirus’s negative impact on their workforce, or potentially contributing to disease spread among the wider population. Thermal cameras have been proposed as a solution to screen individuals for elevated body temperature since the beginning of the pandemic. However, the technology has its detractors, and there are regulatory questions. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: how can thermal cameras be used effectively for fever detection to screen for infectious diseases?

Providing fast and secure access in life-threatening emergencies
Providing fast and secure access in life-threatening emergencies

A defibrillator can save the life of a person suffering from cardiac arrest – but it is most effective when used in the first few minutes of the patient collapsing. Studies have shown that a shock given within the first three minutes provides the best chance of survival and even one minute of further delay can substantially lower the chances of recovering. Public Access Defibrillators (PADs) were created to allow untrained members of the public to deliver life-saving treatment in those precious minutes before an ambulance arrives. There are currently over 10,000 in the UK, located in parks, offices, high streets and sporting venues, and they are especially popular in rural communities, where ambulance response times are longer. Every second counts Over the years there has been a long-running debate as to whether PADs should be kept openly accessible or locked. Leaving them open could lead to theft, vandalism or misuse. Leaving them locked could mean that precious moments are lost waiting for a local guardian to arrive – and could even cost a life. To save as many lives as possible, it’s clear that PADs need to be available 24/7, fully operational and easily accessible to users and local guardians. But there is a solution that can meet all these conditions – a lock that can protect against vandalism while providing convenient instant access when required. Life-saving solutions Over the years there has been a long-running debate as to whether PADs should be kept openly accessible or lockedDigital locks are ideal for securing PADs because they don’t require a key, and anyone can be given access over the phone. In the case of a cardiac arrest, the user calls 999 and the ambulance controller provides them with a simple, easy-to-remember code. The ambulance controller can then advise them, step by step, what to do. Local guardians, who have responsibility for the PAD, can be provided with an override key to enable them to monitor and maintain the defibrillator. The PAD cabinets built by Duchy Defibrillators show exactly how this works in practice. Based in rural Cornwall, Duchy Defibrillators manufactures, supplies and installs monitored PAD cabinets. To provide public access to the defibrillators, it needed a lock that could keep its cabinets secure, make them easily accessible and withstand the stormy Cornish weather. Codelocks recommended a digital electronic lock that could operate on a standalone battery, making it especially suitable for remote areas. As well as offering flexible access, digital locks come with a range of varying options and functions to suit different applications. As Duchy Defibrillator cabinets are installed in a wide variety of locations and sometimes need to withstand outdoor exposure, it opted for a robust electronic digital lock that is both affordable and easy to set up. A digital-access revolution Using smart locks in combination with a dedicated app or portal allows operators to send time-sensitive codes to end-users The example of Duchy Defibrillators shows how digital locks can be used to keep defibrillator cabinets secure while affording instant access to users when they are needed. But the flexibility of digital locks also makes them suitable for securing property and equipment in a wide variety of situations, especially for shared and public facilities. This is why you’ll increasingly see digital locks used to secure restricted areas in hospitals, schools and offices, as well as shared facilities like hotel and gym lockers, public restrooms and more. Digital locks are available for a number of specific applications, including doors, lockers and cabinets. They can range from simple mechanical locks through to more sophisticated electronic locks and state-of-the-art smart locks. Using smart locks in combination with a dedicated app or portal allows operators to send time-sensitive codes to end users – making them very popular for contactless entry and with facilities managers that need to manage access to buildings and campuses. One thing is certain – whatever your access control requirements are, there’s a keyless lock solution to suit. The digital access revolution is here.

Restoring faith in security: safety issues surrounding places of worship
Restoring faith in security: safety issues surrounding places of worship

In a multi-faith society, individuals should have the freedom to practice their faith in complete safety. It’s taken a long time for the right to freedom of belief in the UK to be enshrined in law – the Human Rights Act 1998 protects public worship – yet there are signs that religious intolerance is on the increase. Hate crime offences on the rise Home Office figures show that hate crime offences in England and Wales have been rising steadily over the past six years, with 7,446 religiously motivated incidents last year. Nearly half of those religious hate crimes recorded were Islamophobic, while crimes against the Jewish community more than doubled over a year. These faiths are not the only targets of increasing violence: an ‘epidemic of crime’ was reported last year with almost half of listed churches targeted by professional gangs. An ‘epidemic of crime’ was reported last year with almost half of listed churches targeted The situation has resulted in the government increasing their Places of Worship Protective Security Fund to £1.6 million – the largest since the scheme was set up. A ‘Ramadan package of support’ for mosques was also announced, along with extended police protection and a new £5 million fund devoted to security training for places of worship. Protection of synagogues, which aren’t covered by this fund, has been bolstered by a government grant increase via the Community Security Trust. Evolving threats Simply put, the right to freedom of religion is under attack, and many places of worship have become targets. Anticipating the evolving threats of a changing world is one of the prevailing priorities for the security industry. At times, certain events can prompt concern over a shift in risks; it was correctly predicted, for example, that hate crime would spike after the 2016 Brexit referendum. To truly get to grips with threats in the UK, however, we first need to understand the concerns of the people involved – and then start implementing strategies to protect them. Uncovering views across the nation With a view to understanding the key threats and security issues facing places of worship and how best to solve them, we commissioned original research that explored the opinions of the people with the most direct experience: congregations of religious institutions. 59% said their place of worship had been the target of an attack. We surveyed 2,000 people across the nation, seeking to uncover their views on safety at places of worship and their personal experience of religious hate crime. It was a far-reaching survey, with responses gathered from followers of Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Sikhism, Judaism, Buddhism and other religions across all regions of the UK – a representative sample of the British population. The results were concerning. The scale of the problem was confirmed by the fact nearly two thirds of respondents (59%) said their place of worship had been the target of an attack. Just 13% said they felt ‘secure enough’ at their place of worship, pointing to the need to better understand the threats and consider viable security solutions. This is a conclusion strengthened by 90% of respondents backing different security measures to strengthen their feeling of safety. Restoring faith in security While our research exposes serious concerns over security at places of worship, there are other findings that should give us confidence in the well-being of their regular users. A quarter of respondents, for example, claimed to be unconcerned by threats at their place of worship – perhaps suggesting a natural feeling of comfort and protection that faith affords believers. 13% of respondents reported their place of worship was attacked on a daily basis From a closer look at the findings relating to personal experience of crimes, it’s clear that enhanced levels of security measures are required in our changing world; one of the most disheartening findings is that nearly 13% of respondents reported their place of worship was attacked on a daily basis. Along with ensuring places of worship have adequate funding in place, expert security guidance is also required to protect these buildings. While better security shouldn’t be needed for places of worship, having well designed physical fencing and access control can give worshippers peace of mind and deter those with nefarious intent.

