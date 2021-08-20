Over the past year, we have seen many changes in the way people work and how they make use of new and emerging technologies. These transitions have been driven both by the unique combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, and by public and private organisations’ continued pursuit of digital transformation.

Some changes have been quite obvious, directly impacting everyday life, and some not so obvious, but with increasingly widespread applications and acceptance. The perfect example demonstrating the unforeseen convergence of the pandemic and digital transformation is access control technology.

Security specific applications

Once solely relegated for security-specific applications, electronic access control has continued to transform into a more impactful solution relative both to how it works and where it is being applied. The development of highly accurate and versatile biometric solutions continues to drive this trend, adding the use of facial recognition beyond its initial conceived purpose for video surveillance applications.

As a result, facial recognition biometric devices deliver a powerful and highly effective trifecta of solutions for physical security, health safety, and workforce management applications – all three of which are highly specialised and now very closely interrelated. Facial recognition was undoubtedly the tipping point for access control’s rapid growth, demand, and deployment for core security applications. Initially plagued with well-publicised technical challenges, facial recognition has come a long way in just a few years and is now widely considered to be the most accurate non-invasive technology to identify and authenticate individuals.

Varying lighting conditions

Its widespread use in numerous consumer and business products clearly indicates widespread acceptance. Much of this has resulted from on-going advancements in software, specifically in the areas of algorithms, neural networks, and deep learning, and/or artificial intelligence (AI), which continue to dramatically improve both the performance and accuracy of facial recognition.

Some of these performance milestones include faster processing to accommodate high throughput applications, improved functionality indoors and outdoors in varying lighting conditions, the addition of smart analytics like mask detection and identity matching even with face masks, and intelligent functions like liveliness detection to prevent spoofing and unauthorised access. The timing for this new generation of biometrics performance could not have been better aligned with what may turn out to be one of our greatest periods of need for new health safety, workforce management, and health safety technologies.

Pandemic mask restrictions

Interestingly, the pandemic has changed the dynamics of physical security in a rather ironic way. In the past, if an individual were to enter a bank or retail establishment wearing a face mask, it would typically be cause for great concern.

Even as pandemic mask restrictions are being lifted in several global regions, many businesses and organisations require individuals to wear face masks to enter their facilities – a policy that may be with us for a long time to come. The all but immediate requirement for face masks in public and private spaces stimulated the rapid development of new facial recognition biometric applications such as the ability to identify and authenticate the identities of individuals who are wearing masks.

New security benchmark

The ability to utilise one’s face as an access credential also provides a significant security benefit by eliminating the need for credentials such as access cards or proximity readers, which can easily be compromised, lost, or stolen. Instead, advanced facial recognition biometric solutions store user’s facial information in the form of a template and not in the form of images.

These templates are mathematical representations of raw images which cannot be reversed and are nearly impossible to replicate. The use of templates versus images also has many other advantages related to reduced storage capacities, increased processing speed, and better encryption. These features alone set a new security benchmark for using access control.

Implement preventative measures

The touchless nature of facial recognition biometric devices and new mask detection capabilities previously mentioned are also extremely effective for healthy access and building applications.

This is especially true as organisations worldwide look to reopen in compliance with new corporate and/or government guidelines, and plan to implement preventative measures against future biohazards like COVID-19. Additionally, advanced facial recognition biometric solutions can be further enhanced with Thermal Infrared (TIR) cameras for fever detection with up to +/- 0.5°C accuracy.

Flexible work schedules

Personnel traffic will vary greatly from all previous norms to accommodate new flexible work schedules

This enables these feature-enriched biometric devices to be deployed as a highly effective health safety solution, further increasing their utility, cost justification, and ultimate return on investment (ROI). Returning to work will never be quite the same after the pandemic.

One of the biggest changes involves the creation of the new work-from-home and in-office hybrid time shift scheduling. It is safe to assume that this new workforce model will be adopted by many organisations into the future for a myriad number of reasons and rationales. As a result, personnel traffic will vary greatly from all previous norms to accommodate new flexible work schedules.

Attendance process management

This puts a whole new perspective on the task of tracking employees -- even for organisations where time and attendance process management was previously not employed. A paradigm shift in personnel management, this new work model creates new demands for time and attendance tracking (and physical security), which is also ideal for further adoption of advanced facial recognition biometrics solutions across a wide range of industries.

The all but perfect alignment of new facial recognition biometrics performance and features with the needs highlighted by the global pandemic is part coincidence, and part responsiveness. However, one thing is for certain, the face of biometrics has changed forever and greatly expanded its role for physical security, health safety, and workforce management – the new trifecta for access control.