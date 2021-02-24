[On the need for more skilled workers in security:] Undoubtedly there is still a skilled worker shortage in the security market, and it is something the industry as a whole needs to address. In a nutshell, we need to attract more ‘young blood’ and the most obvious way to do this is to increase the numbers of apprentices and apprenticeship schemes. I believe part of the problem is that the security industry still needs to overcome an image of it being low-tech. Ironically it could not be further from the truth! Our industry needs to push the high-tech nature of security in the modern world. We need to show potential young employees that the image of burly security guards is only a small part of our industry. There are huge opportunities for tech-savvy and commercially minded professionals to build a solid career in an essential industry. Apprenticeships are a perfect way to introduce this to the next generation of security professionals.