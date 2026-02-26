IQSIGHT seeks to bring visual intelligence to environments where clarity, reliability, and trust matter the most, says CEO Sabrina Stainburn. Formerly Bosch Video Systems, IQSIGHT is an intelligence-first video security company, combining more than 60 years of engineering expertise with real-time intelligence to help organisations see clearly, act confidently, and improve outcomes in environments when every second matters.

While the brand is new, the technology, reliability, and trust behind it are familiar— the products still carry the Bosch name, and the engineering teams remain the same to ensure the continuation of the Bosch legacy. As a result, customers can expect the same standards they rely on today.

Embracing emerging technologies

IQSIGHT is embracing emerging technologies. “We are applying AI where it delivers value by helping systems understand what is happening and surface the events and patterns that matter most—so customers can detect risk earlier, make faster decisions, and operate with confidence,” says Stainburn.

With intelligence at the edge, the cameras act as sensors to secure premises, make buildings safer, and monitor perimeters — without requiring a cloud connection. Edge-based AI also supports integration into existing systems to add visual intelligence without a rip-and-replace — such as adding cameras with visual gun detection outside of entrances or supplementing systems with the ability to detect clothing colour and other attributes.

AI-enabled capabilities

IQSIGHT combines the Bosch video portfolio with new AI-enabled capabilities designed to remove blind spots and support earlier, better-informed decisions. The portfolio continues to include intelligent cameras, such as the FLEXIDOME, AUTODOME, DINION, and MIC models, AI-enabled Intelligent Video Analytics Pro (IVA Pro) offerings, and recording and video management solutions, such as BVMS software. This year, the portfolio will also expand with technologies and solutions built on IQSIGHT’s new intelligence-first platform.

Vertical markets that are core to the strategy include government, critical infrastructure, education, and smart cities, all industries closely connected with safety, continuity, and operational performance. In these environments, visual intelligence helps organisations address practical challenges — securing perimeters, enhancing safety, and improving traffic flow — so they can operate securely and efficiently.

Operating securely and efficiently

“Reliability is essential in these industries, and our cameras are engineered to Bosch quality standards and designed to perform in demanding conditions, including extreme weather, while delivering dependable video and accurate analytics where it matters most,” says Stainburn. “These strengths make our video solutions ideal for any industry where security must be uncompromised.”

IQSIGHT evolves from the sale of Bosch’s security and communications technology product business to European investment firm Triton on June 30, 2025. The product brands for video systems, access control, intrusion systems, and communications systems united under the roof of the new company Keenfinity Group.

New organisational structure

In late 2025, Keenfinity Group introduced a new organisational structure designed to unlock the next chapter of growth and innovation. The Keenfinity Group now operates as a holding company consisting of four businesses, including the video systems business now called IQSIGHT.

Bosch has a long history of partnerships and integrations, and partnerships will remain essential to how IQSIGHT delivers value and flexibility for customers. “We work closely with technology partners to ensure customers can use visual intelligence within the platforms and architectures that best fit their operations,” says Stainburn.

Secure-by-design approach

Deep integrations include VMS platforms, such as Genetec and Milestone, thus enabling real-time insights across on-premise and cloud environments. This approach gives customers choice — without compromising performance, security, or reliability, according to IQSIGHT. “Continually strengthening our existing partnerships is vital, and we regularly add capabilities to these integrations to deliver new features to enhance security and safety for customers,” says Stainburn.

“Cybersecurity is not a feature for us — it’s a foundation,” Stainburn emphasises. “As video systems become more connected and intelligence moves closer to the edge, trust must be designed in from the start. We take a secure-by-design approach across our hardware, software, and integrations. That means protecting data at every stage — from capture to analysis to delivery.”

Combining sight and intelligence

Just as important, the company works closely with partners and customers to ensure systems fit into their broader security and IT strategies. “When organisations rely on video to make critical decisions, security and reliability must be non-negotiable,” says Stainburn.

Stainburn sees video as evolving from traditional surveillance into “visual intelligence” — moving from simply recording events to understanding what is happening in real time. By combining sight and intelligence, organisations can see patterns, giving them the power to predict events that may happen.

Proactively addressing risks

Traditionally, video security was based on video surveillance — an investigative tool for users to review what has already happened. With AI, users can take a different approach — looking at patterns to better secure their premises and have the foresight to intervene before incidents escalate.

AI helps systems understand what is happening in a scene, enabling them to discern between a person standing at a train platform and an individual vandalising a train platform, someone holding a power drill versus someone holding a gun. “This level of visual intelligence brings clarity to unfolding events to assist users in proactively addressing risks,” says Stainburn.

AI-enabled video systems

With foresight, end users can prevent those events from occurring or other issues from escalating. The ability to discern patterns can also influence decisions around safety, resource use, and the customer experience, says Stainburn. “While security will always remain core, we expect visual intelligence to play an increasingly important role in improving operational efficiency across many environments over the next five years.”

Not all AI-enabled video systems are equal. Edge, cloud, and GenAI-based tools have different strengths and selecting one approach over another depends on the application or the problem customers need to solve. IQSIGHT works closely with integrators and end users to understand the challenges they are addressing and to provide guidance on the best AI approach to reduce risks, lower response times, and improve operations.

Proof of concept projects are important to demonstrating performance in the real world. That’s where IQSIGHT gains an advantage with solutions that deliver reliable results even in challenging conditions, says Stainburn.