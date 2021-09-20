Advances in computing power have allowed facial recognition software to rapidly mature over the past five years. Competition and lower costs are spurring adoption across a wide range of industries and applications. In key sectors of our industry, facial recognition technology is enhancing the capabilities of identity proofing, document security and access control technologies that help protect people, property and information. Across applications ranging from helping law enforcement rescue children from sexual exploitation to assisting people with blindness and other disabilities, the benefits of the software are growing. Though critics have grown louder – misrepresenting research and blurring vast differences between government and consumer applications – broad bans on facial recognition failed in 17 U.S. states throughout 2020 and 2021 and were limited to law enforcement use in two states where they were adopted. SIA and its members have developed policy principles outlining how we can address concerns about accuracy and bolster public trust with measures to ensure facial recognition is used in bounded, appropriate ways – without limiting applications that clearly benefit society. With shortsighted bans beginning to have a real and measurable impact on public safety, we believe the time is ripe for balanced, common sense policy that addresses concerns while preserving the proven benefits of the technology.