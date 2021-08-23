Deep learning is a category of machine learning that uses multiple layers of data analysis to transform data into useful information. Each of the learning layers solves a small part of a larger, complex problem. The technology is developing and is increasing ineffectiveness. Because of this, deep learning will be able to add extreme value to many industries, including the security industry. One example is Image/Video Analytics, providing deep understanding and insights from video feeds, such as safety protocols, process control, people flow, audit, and compliance. In alarm monitoring, the technology learns of patterns, external inputs, and historical activity to reduce false alarms and false dispatch. Uses include noise filtering and nuisance alarm filtering for audio and video verified systems.

In access control, deep learning aids with understanding patterns of using entering/exiting locations within a building, such as an occupancy management, mustering, and compliance to secure areas of a building.