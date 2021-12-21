Paul Craig
Paul Craig
There is no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has radically changed the way we work. In May 2021, 31% of the countries workforce was still working remotely, with 71% of businesses in professional, scientific, and technical industries remote-working.

Work patterns shifting

Although the conversation often focuses on office workers, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the way many other, non-office sectors operate. In the security industry, since the introduction of lockdowns and social distancing guidelines, the way businesses monitor sites has changed.

While in the past, security guards would have patrolled the premises, companies are increasingly opting to use high bandwidth security, deploying CCTV to monitor sites - rather than people. At OV, we believe the only way to ensure CCTV is as trustworthy as a person, is to use a multi-network SIM in the device, ensuring connectivity 24 hours a day – every day.

Smart Surveillance

Reliable video surveillance means deploying CCTV cameras with the Internet of Things (IoT)

Switching to CCTV doesn’t simply mean installing a camera on a wall. To ensure your site is monitored 24-hours a day, with real-time footage available to your staff, reliable video surveillance means deploying CCTV cameras with the Internet of Things (IoT).

Smart surveillance not only reduces the need for a security officer on site, but also minimises the reliance on a member of staff continuously monitoring the CCTV footage. Instead, cameras connect to a centrally managed system, so if an emergency happens, it notifies the system.

It then sends an instant alert to a designated person or the emergency services. This streamlines the typical monitoring process, removing possibilities of human errors and computer lags, increasing efficiency. And, equally as important, since the COVID-19 pandemic, it removes the reliance on in-person surveillance.

Deploying IoT sensors across the site

However, the role of a security guard is not always just to monitor and prevent crime. When stationed at a block of offices or flats, an officer often also monitors the premises, ensuring that everything is running smoothly, for example, checking for faults in entry systems and lifts.

Though this technically sits with the maintenance team, losing a security guard in place of CCTV could risk losing another pair of eyes on the ground. This risk can be averted, if businesses also deploy IoT sensors across the site, connected to the same centrally managed system as the CCTV.

Sensors send data collected in real time

Sensors installed into lifts and door entry systems work in a similar way, sending data collected on the object in real time. If an error with the system arises, an instant alert will be sent, and maintenance can be scheduled immediately.

Although smart solutions are on the rise, for some businesses, in-person security is still the best or the preferred option. Pre-pandemic, there may typically have been multiple security staff on-site, but to accommodate for social distancing guidelines and fewer people on the premise generally, security guards have increasingly worked solo.

Wearable IoT devices for lone workers’ safety

The wearable IoT devices have an emergency button and voice access installed

Lone working, especially for security personnel, comes with its risks. When faced with emergencies, such as burglaries or violence, the risk of working alone is immediately heightened. To keep lone workers safe, businesses can provide staff with wearable IoT devices.

The wearable IoT devices have an emergency button and voice access installed, so in the case of an urgent situation, the wearer can discretely press the button, and it will immediately alert the monitoring station, who will be able to hear what is happening at the incident location.

Furthermore, wearable IoT devices can also monitor key health markers and regular movement, so if a worker either stops moving for a prolonged time, or their health markers suddenly change, an alert will immediately be sent to a pre-agreed contact, or the emergency services, to send out help instantly.

Connectivity, the key to the seamless operation of IoT

While this technology can protect businesses and staff, it can also help to remove instances of human errors, when inaccuracies can still occur. Ultimately, we’re handing the baton of trust over from person to tech. So, if smart technology is to perform as we expect it to, it must be connected to a reliable network.

Connectivity is the key to the seamless operation of IoT, because without it, devices cannot work and losing connection for the security industry is not an option. A business needs to trust that security equipment will do its job, after all, the safety of their site and staff is in the ‘hands’ of it.

Multi-network SIM is the safest option

Not only are multi-network SIMs the safest option for ensuring connectivity, but they are also invaluable

To confidently trust in IoT, a multi-network SIM is the safest option. Using a single network means that if that provider experiences issues or outages, so will the equipment. Whereas, with a multi-network provider, if one network drops, it will simply switch to another in the area, in order to ensure reliable security 24 hours a day.

Not only are multi-network SIMs the safest option for ensuring connectivity, but they are also invaluable, as the security industry assesses the short-term future of mobile connectivity. Whether it is the closing down of 2G and 3G networks, or the availability of new technologies, such as LTE-M or 5G, opting for a multi-network SIM is the best option available.

Smart security solutions as reliable as the connected network

Whatever the plans are of the individual networks, a multi-network SIM ensures that you can access older services, such as 2G and 3G, as long as any network continues to supply service, and get the newer technologies, such as LTE-M and 5G, as soon as the first network makes them available.

Ultimately, smart security solutions are only as trustworthy as the network they are connected to. As businesses roll out new technologies that rely on connectivity 24 hours a day to perform their job, multi-network providers should be the only option considered and utilised. With a multi-network SIM in a CCTV device, businesses can be confident that their site is monitored and secure, every hour of every day.

Paul Craig
Paul Craig Head of IoT, OV (OVConnects)

IP video - simply modular and modern
IP video - simply modular and modern

They say nothing stays the same for long, and this has never been truer than in today’s world of technology and innovation. The 21st century has seen rapid changes and every day brings a new update in one of the many segments of technology. Technology is evolving at such a rapid rate, due to a phenomenon dubbed accelerating change. Each new improvement is now a stepping stone, enabling stronger and better generations of technology, at faster speeds. Accelerating change evolving across all industries The idea of accelerating change is evolving across all industries. And, because we want to help our partners and customers get the most out of their investments, which is why we continually look to find ways to deliver flexibility and scalability, with each technology update. Essentially, we’ve embraced the concept of accelerating change across our entire organisation. Why is this important? When organisations implement any new solution, they should carefully consider how their technology needs will evolve. Although, it is impossible to anticipate the future (who would have imagined COVID-19?), stakeholders know their organisation may grow, leaders will request new data points, the industry will evolve and aligned technologies will emerge. Investing in flexible, scalable technologies Technology today should be designed to meet today, tomorrow and future security, and business requirements Therefore, businesses must be able to be flexible and modular, without having to overhaul their technology investments. That is why each company must invest in technologies that are designed for flexibility and scalability. Technology today should be designed to meet today, tomorrow and future security, and business requirements. When selecting the best 360-video solution, for example, it’s crucial to understand how some of the latest innovations transform security operations. IP video systems IP video systems offer numerous benefits, such as secure data accessibility, higher resolution, more efficient storage and centralised management, even with multiple cameras. And today, there are more options than ever before. In a market that sees constant technological evolution, the possibilities can seem endless. But the camera you need today may not be what you need tomorrow. Security and business needs evolve over time, and sometimes, almost daily. Do you need to fit a camera into a small space, such as a hotel corridor or over a reception area at a bank? What about at a retail store exit or the entry point for a distribution centre? Or maybe, you want to install one 360-degree camera, instead of multiple standard cameras to maximise situational awareness? Security cameras that offer modular benefits There are more cameras available that offer modular benefits. Flexibility to change uses and features, and turn-on and turn-off intelligence are built into its own infrastructure, to make the camera customisable to specific requirements, risk profile, and environment. With the addition of multi-mode software functionality, you get access to the most advanced 360-degree cameras on the market today. Whether you need a 360-degree camera, a panoramic camera, or both simultaneously, all these capabilities are wrapped up into one solution. Cameras that can be transformed to cater to unique needs Based on your unique needs, you can transform how the camera performs Based on your unique needs, you can transform how the camera performs. Whether you need a 360-degree camera, a panoramic camera, these modular options wrap all these functionalities into one solution. I bet you’re asking, why does that make sense? Why not keep different form factors, each focusing on a specific use? It all goes back to what we discussed before, the focus on empowering customers to have the best technologies, over the course of their investment. Changing cameras accessories or functions within the UI We should no longer ask customers to choose a specific camera. Instead, we should give them the base format and empower them to select the accessories needed to build the camera solution that fits their requirements. If those needs change, they simply change accessories or functions within the UI (User Interface). Call it what you will, a one-stop camera shop or the Swiss Army knife of cameras, we’re good with either. Overall, this approach eases deployments, addresses change and simplifies use. Need for ultra-flexible and scalable architecture The world has changed, and partners and end users need technology that can adapt to changing conditions. As technology leaders, we need to accommodate the evolving needs of organisations, large and small. By providing an ultra-flexible architecture that scales effortlessly, to accommodate the short and long-term needs of the ever-changing business environment, we can lead the way.

What are the security challenges of the healthcare industry?
What are the security challenges of the healthcare industry?

The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the task of securing hospitals and healthcare facilities by adding new concerns about disease transmission to the long list of other threats healthcare security professionals face. Hospital security must also crack the code to both allow open public access to healthcare facilities while keeping out violence and other security threats. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What are the security challenges of the healthcare industry?   

