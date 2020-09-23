There is a strong argument to be made that cloud-based systems are more secure than on-premise because the infrastructure can be managed in a centralised way by a company with specialised expertise. Additionally, the ready availability and scalability of sophisticated storage options in the cloud may make it a necessity to move some kinds of resources off-premise. In the end you may not have an “either-or” choice between these two types of hosting environments. Most companies will end up with a mix of cloud and on-premise solutions. In this situation, it is a question of identifying the risks of hosting different types of resources in each environment and coming up with a plan to mitigate them. At the end of the day, it comes down to what kind of data you will be storing, how much of it and what kind of time or resources you can invest into it.