Ramon Pinero
Ramon Pinero
Download PDF version
Related Links

What would you do if, tomorrow morning, you opened your work laptop to see a ransomware demand? “Oops: Want Your Files Back? Here’s How to Pay”.

It’s a pretty terrifying prospect. In that moment, IT and senior management are rushing to restore previous versions via advanced cybersecurity – or if they can’t, they’re considering paying up.

As for the rest of your company’s employees, their online training modules in how to prevent a cyber-attack or create a secure password won’t help them here. With all systems down, clients still need servicing. Business continuity can’t take another hit after COVID. And who will safeguard their jobs if the company loses money? Employees are in the dark, meaning chaos isn’t far away.

Emergency Mass Notification System (EMNS)

37 percent of respondents indicate implementation of an EMNS solution set up in their organisations This sounds like every manager’s worst nightmare, though surprisingly little is done to prevent confusion and disruption should an unexpected incident occur. According to the 2019 Gartner Security and Risk Management Survey, only 37 percent of respondents indicate that they have a full implementation of an Emergency Mass Notification System (EMNS) solution set up in their organisations. However, with the variety of challenges all organisations faced in 2020, devastating fires, civil unrest and of course, the pandemic, crisis managers have begun to invest in solutions beyond EMNS that help them plan, detect, respond and recover more quickly to any critical event a modern enterprise may face.

Many are beginning to consider how the right technology could help mitigate any further disruption when we all return to the office but – as the ransomware, example proves – this sort of speedy, secure crisis communication isn’t just for the post-COVID season. Disruption can happen at any time, to any organisation, working in any location.

Critical Event Management (CEM)

Organisations must choose a Critical Event Management (CEM) solution which perfectly suits the needs of their business. Crisis managers will want to consider the following four questions.

Four vital questions to pinpoint the right CEM

  • What Keeps You Awake? As a business owner, what can potentially disrupt your business operations or create a dent in your firm’s reputation? While we can develop response and recovery measures to address the threat of natural disasters or other potential man-made threats (example, active shooter incidents, building fire emergencies, etc.), there may be other potential risks we may not have planned for. In this instance, the first probable response is to reach out to your most important stakeholders, provide assurance or instructions, and seek acknowledgment from your stakeholders as part of your communications strategy. Being able to account for your team members will then allow you to better size up your next best response to a critical event, collectively.
  • Who Regulates You? Businesses operating in specific sectors may be subjected to regulatory requirements. For example, organisations operating critical information infrastructures (CIIs) may be expected to report cybersecurity incidents within a specified timeframe to “sector regulators”, with relevant details that should include the extent or progress of containment and resolution. The expectation is not only confined to the speed of escalation and reporting to the regulator(s), but there is pressure within the organisation’s IT or cybersecurity team(s) to provide a complete situational picture of the incident while facilitating swift resolution. Given the nature of such a threat, business leaders will be taking an unnecessary risk by relying solely on email and SMS communications. Instead, a secured platform that can support the entire incident response lifecycle via a common operating picture through automated alerting and collaboration with relevant stakeholders would be a better option.
  • Who Are You Responsible For? When a critical event has the potential to result in the loss of lives (or any near equivalent), companies have an expected duty of care to their staff and other concerned stakeholders. This should not be confused with accounting for only those operating in the physical premises, but anyone who is contracted by the company needs to be accounted for (yes, remote workers and outsourced service vendors should be included). Businesses still relying on the manual call tree system will experience the excruciating pain of reaching out to staff one by one or must wait for the “next identified tier leader” to reply. Instead, communications platform that can quickly push out alerts, record acknowledgments and facilitates critical information sharing with first responders can significantly reduce response and recovery time.
  • Does Anyone Need to Know? When a critical event occurs (or is about to occur), do the senior management team or Board members need to receive first-hand information? How about other staff and essential vendors within the company? Relying on emails and SMS alone can be problematic, particularly when critical events occur in the middle of the night or on a holiday weekend. If critical events require authorisation for certain responses to proceed, surely it should not wait till the next morning. To mitigate this risk, a reliable and robust CEM platform with the ability to provide deliver assurance and secure two-way communication should be considered to ensure prompt dissemination and response.

What’s non-negotiable in a CEM platform?

Should be able to manage last minute ‘live’ critical plan changes on an accessible and secured platform Whichever CEM solution crisis managers choose, it should be able to manage last minute ‘live’ critical plan changes on an accessible and secured platform. A disruptive event is always in flux, and as such, any technology must be able to quickly communicate the latest plans from leadership teams.

The platform should also enable swift notification in the event of activation; provide a means of accountability tracking; facilitates critical information gathering and management from operational and tactical response teams; and, most importantly, enable collaboration between all those who have a stake in keeping the business operating smoothly.

Security standards

These tactics are nothing without a secure platform. If it can be hacked, the reliability of all information transferred through its network is cast into doubt. Each platform should have industry-recognised security standards and demonstrate resilience to hack attempts. Many now have a managed services team behind them, able to provide trusted assistance whenever an emergency happens.

Chaos arises not from the source of business disruption, but from the panicked reactions of teams. With CEM platforms, calm can be restored among all stakeholders while a solution is found, dramatically reducing the impact of the event on the day-to-day operations of the business.

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version Download PDF version

Author profile

Ramon Pinero
Ramon Pinero Vice President, BlackBerry Limited

Related videos

Cybersecurity - Nedap Security Management

Cybersecurity - Nedap Security Management
2N Access Unit M - Smart reader with mobile access

2N Access Unit M - Smart reader with mobile access
What Will You Enable? | NVT Phybridge Explainer Video | IP Made Simple

What Will You Enable? | NVT Phybridge Explainer Video | IP Made Simple

In case you missed it

Making school safety a priority with smart technology
Making school safety a priority with smart technology

With pupils set to go back to school on 8 March, there are a number of safety measures schools need to implement to ensure the health and wellness of the staff, students, and school communities.  The first lockdown and closure of schools brought on by the coronavirus pandemic fired a “warning shot” for education facilities managers, forcing head-teachers to re-examine school safety standards. Now that a third lockdown is here and schools have been shut down for a second time, anyone behind the curve with the benefits of smart technology should get on board now before children return to the school environment. And with the ever-changing variants of the COVID-19 virus, schools can’t afford to be “late to class” when it comes to health and safety. Preventing the spread of disease Some schools in the US have been using smart technologies for a while to measure utility consumption and efficiency, streamline maintenance and enhance general school safety. These technologies are playing a significant role in keeping school buildings healthy and preventing the spread of disease. Let’s take a look at how smart technology can help schools to become safer, as well as more energy-efficient and cost-effective.   Thermal detection cameras  Smart cameras placed at entry points of a school can remove the manual task of temperature testing Smart cameras placed at entry points of a school can remove the manual task of temperature testing. These cameras provide medically-accurate, real-time temperatures of individuals in real-time. If a high temperature is detected, the software sends an instant alert to the relevant party. It can also be set to deny access to those with high temperatures or to people not wearing masks.  Safer water  As the coronavirus continues to sweep through the world’s population, healthcare providers should also be on heightened alert for Legionnaires’ disease, another potential cause of pneumonia with similar symptoms. Legionella is a potentially deadly bacteria that can infect a school’s water supply and cause an outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease. It’s a school's duty of care to prevent Legionella infection by monitoring the risk of the bacteria proliferating.  Particularly as schools reopen and previously stagnant plumbing and cooling systems return to use, additional Legionella cases could rear their ugly head to emergency departments in the coming months. Traces of Legionella were recently found at a Worcestershire school. The school was forced to remain shut while treatment and testing took place. Automated flushing and temperature testing Instant alerts will notify relevant staff if water temperatures fall within “Legionella-friendly” parameters The Health and Safety Executive advises, “If your building was closed or has reduced occupancy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, water system stagnation can occur due to lack of use, increasing the risks of Legionnaires’ disease… If the water system is still used regularly, maintain the appropriate measures to prevent legionella growth.” Typically, managing the risk of Legionella includes running all outlets for two minutes, taking and recording the temperature of the water to ensure that it’s not conducive to Legionella growth. This is a time-consuming process, which is why schools are looking for automated water temperature monitoring systems. This smart system with automated flushing and temperature testing reports and records water temperature data in real-time. Instant alerts will notify relevant staff if water temperatures fall within “Legionella-friendly” parameters.  Cleaner air  Advisers say that improving air filtration and ventilation in schools can help mitigate the potential airborne transmission of COVID-19. Strategies include: Increasing outdoor air ventilation Filtering indoor air Using portable air cleaners with HEPA filters  Smart building technologies such as advanced HVAC controls can help facilities managers promote cleaner air with less hassle. For example, smart HVAC systems use sensors to remotely monitor and control variables such as:  Humidity Temperature Indoor air quality The level of carbon dioxide and other pollutants The technology is also energy-efficient and cost-effective.  While these solutions may be key to the reopening of schools in the era of COVID-19, they also bring long-term benefits. Although COVID-19 may have accelerated the adoption of smart technology, many of these solutions are focused on health, wellness, and security in general; which have been needed in school systems for a long time.

IDEMIA installs biometric access control solution with MorphoWave Compact devices and Digicon dFlow speedgates at Paris HQ
IDEMIA installs biometric access control solution with MorphoWave Compact devices and Digicon dFlow speedgates at Paris HQ

IDEMIA, the globally renowned company in Augmented Identity, moved to its new headquarters in September 2018, in an 11-floor building located in La Défense business district, in Paris, France. The building brings together 1,300 employees out of total worldwide staff strength of close to 15,000 people. Biometric access control Due to the sensitive nature of its activities in this building, and given its position on the biometrics market, IDEMIA decided to deploy biometric access control throughout the entire building, a first in this business district and a fantastic opportunity to showcase IDEMIA’s flagship products in real life. Most employees get to the office via nearby metro and tram stations, and therefore, arrive within the same 30-minute window. This creates the need for a high throughput access control solution, for entrance and exit peak-times. Access to the six elevators serving the eleven floors is given after a first control at speed gates in the lobby area. MorphoWave Compact devices deployed IDEMIA opted for MorphoWave Compact associated to Digicon’s dFlow speedgates IDEMIA opted for MorphoWave Compact associated to Digicon’s dFlow speedgates. MorphoWave Compact devices were mounted on a special stylish stainless steel pedestal. Four dFlow lanes were installed, with readers for entry and exit. MorphoWave Compact is IDEMIA’s flagship biometric device for physical access control. It performs a 3D scan and verification of four fingerprints in less than one second, in a quick and easy touchless ‘wave’ gesture within the reader. dFlow speedgates These features make the product particularly well-suited for such high-traffic locations, with the capability to authenticate up to 50 people per minute, thanks to advanced algorithms based on Artificial Intelligence. With dFlow speedgates, Digicon introduces a new vision for access control gates, one with continuous flows and normally open doors. dFlow enables free flow, ushering new levels of comfort and security. Frictionless biometric solution The installation is highly acclaimed by employees who appreciate the frictionless use of MorphoWave Compact and its natural ‘wave’ hand gesture, as well as Digicon’s ‘always open’ dFlow concept, that enables them to get to the elevators in only a few seconds. Of course, IDEMIA was well-placed for this biometric employee access control deployment, being the provider of MorphoWave Compact. The employees were immediately convinced by the frictionless and hygienic experience it offered them. The team in charge of the security of the building found the MorphoWave Compact and dFlow combination more secure and less intrusive than other access control systems. Most importantly, what is true for a company like IDEMIA will also be true for any company in need of a high level of security delivered in a frictionless and convenient way, especially in high-traffic locations like in an HQ lobby.

Dahua Technology installs HD CCTV cameras with smart analytics using AI to secure iconic Battle of Britain Bunker
Dahua Technology installs HD CCTV cameras with smart analytics using AI to secure iconic Battle of Britain Bunker

An important heritage site which played a key role in protecting the UK during World War II is itself being made safe and secure with the installation of a comprehensive and fully integrated security system, including more than 75 Dahua HD CCTV cameras. Battle of Britain Bunker The Battle of Britain Bunker is an underground operations room in Uxbridge, formerly used by No. 11 Group Fighter Command during the Second World War, most notably in the Battle of Britain and on D-Day. The operations room was one of the key parts of the world’s first integrated defence system, which linked Fighter Command with Anti-Aircraft Command, Barrage Balloon Command, the Observer Corps, radar, and the intelligence services. The site is run by Hillingdon Council as a heritage attraction with a museum and a visitor centre. Fully integrated security solution DSSL Group installed more than 75 Dahua HD CCTV cameras linked to a Genetec Security Centre VMS DSSL Group completed a full analysis of the existing CCTV and intruder alarm systems, with the aim of creating a fully integrated security solution, to enhance the security around the site, reduce manned security costs, and speed up remote security and police response times. Using the existing wireless network also designed by them across the borough, DSSL Group installed more than 75 Dahua HD CCTV cameras linked to a Genetec Security Centre video management system (VMS), as well as Axis IP PA speakers externally. All cameras are viewable by management and the security team on site, and also from Hillingdon Council’s main CCTV control room. Surveillance cameras with smart analytics using AI External cameras are equipped with smart analytics using AI, to help secure the perimeter of the site. In 2018, a state-of-the-art wireless CCTV system consisting of more than 1,000 Dahua HD cameras, along with Dahua NVRs, XVRs and control and viewing equipment, was installed across the borough by DSSL Group. More recently, an additional 1,000 Dahua HD cameras have been added to the council's network making it 2,000 in total. In addition to the cameras, DSSL Group installed a Honeywell Galaxy 62-zone intruder alarm system which feeds back to a central monitoring station and is also integrated with the VMS. Dahua CCTV system installed Cllr Richard Lewis, Hillingdon Council’s Cabinet Member for Cultural Services, Culture and Heritage, said “The Battle of Britain Bunker is one of Hillingdon’s treasured heritage sites. It played a pivotal role in the Second World War, and it’s important that we keep it protected. Dahua CCTV system will help us to do that with their state-of-the-art system and high performing cameras.”

Security beat

Hack of 150,000 Verkada cameras: It could have been worse

Hack of 150,000 Verkada cameras: It could have been worse
View all

Round table discussions

How have trade show cancellations impacted the security market?

How have trade show cancellations impacted the security market?
View all

Security bytes

Getting to know Chris Bone, CTO at ASSA ABLOY Group

Getting to know Chris Bone, CTO at ASSA ABLOY Group
View all
Featured white papers
Four areas to consider in frictionless access control

Four areas to consider in frictionless access control

Download
The inevitability of The Cloud

The inevitability of The Cloud

Download
How to ramp up perimeter security with license plate reader technology

How to ramp up perimeter security with license plate reader technology

Download
Capture new opportunities with computer vision and video analytics

Capture new opportunities with computer vision and video analytics

Download
More expert commentary
Making school safety a priority with smart technology

Making school safety a priority with smart technology
We need to talk about intelligent enclosure protection

We need to talk about intelligent enclosure protection
Digital ethics should be a key performance indicator for all tech leaders

Digital ethics should be a key performance indicator for all tech leaders
Featured products
Climax unveils Hybrid Security System

Climax unveils Hybrid Security System
Hikvision 4G solar kit for remote security

Hikvision 4G solar kit for remote security
Dahua Panoramic PTZ WizMind Network Camera

Dahua Panoramic PTZ WizMind Network Camera
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy