When you attend trade shows and other industry events, you’re likely to see mostly older men in the forefront and with many women in administrative or marketing roles. The biggest challenge to change this is the conservatism and somewhat slow-moving nature of the security industry. It’s all about the perception of what it means to be a “security professional.” The security business stems from this outdated perception that you need to be physically imposing to work in physical security. This is simply not the case. As crime becomes smarter, more sophisticated and intellectual, the industry must change its own perception of what its workforce looks like, to be more inclusive and diverse. When combating today’s criminals, in both the physical and cyber worlds, it’s not about who’s the most physically imposing, but who is the most quick-witted and able to adapt to new trends and technologies.