A safety and security retrofit implies the digital transformation of a property’s equipment. Out with the old, in with the new, in pursuit of improved effectiveness. The biggest challenge will be designing a plan that works around the immovable and minimises the rip and replace. While it would be wonderful to start from scratch, it’s not always possible physically or financially, nor is it always necessary. For example, you don’t necessarily need the latest equipment – rather, a third party adaptor can be added to bring equipment up to date. To plan your retrofit, initially forget about the technology and focus on what you are trying to achieve. With a clearly outlined objective, it’s easier to identify what specifically needs to change. While you may find you need the latest equipment, you may also find you can achieve your objective with a change in how you manage physical operating risk.