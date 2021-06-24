Mobile access control solutions can come with some challenges; however, the benefits can outweigh these challenges. Some people are reluctant to put company applications on their personal devices or may find taking their phone out of their pocket or purse inconvenient when their company may require them to wear a badge anyway. Others report inconsistent performance — sometimes they may leave their phone in their pocket, and it works, while other times they may have to touch their phone to the reader for it to work. And some perceive the cost of a mobile credential to be more expensive than a physical badge. Since a person usually has their phone in their hand already, it is much easier to hold it up to the reader than to fumble for their badge. Users can also store multiple badges in their mobile phones to get into more than one location.