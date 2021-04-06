The UK’s exit from the EU has had a significant impact on many industries, including the Security Industry. The implications of Brexit are starting to become clearer to manufacturers, security dealers and customers, however, there are still practical and implementation questions that need to be answered. Here are some ways the Security Industry has been impacted:

Uncertainty. The biggest impact over the last several years is not knowing what the new rules of engagement are. Once companies know the rules and regulations, they can plan and make decisions to minimize costs, reduce risk and ensure customer success. Not knowing the changes to duties and taxes, required documentation or delays in supply, make it difficult to plan for success.

Increased Costs. It seems very unlikely that we can avoid increased costs when dealing with the UK market, including compliance costs, increased documentation and potential delays at the ports.

Compliance and Certification. Traditionally, CE has been the compliance standard for Europe, including the UK. The impact of Brexit on the UK market may require the UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed) marking to designate compliance. Further, there are still many questions regarding General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR); especially as it relates to data stored in the UK and cloud services being hosted in the UK versus the EU countries.